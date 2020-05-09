Next Generation Batteries Market 2019: Segmented by Applications, End Users, Key Regions

Global Next Generation Batteries Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Next Generation Batteries Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The new report on the global Next Generation Batteries market provides key insights into the Next Generation Batteries market. The market report is ideal for customers looking to gain actionable insights into the market which can assist them in furthering their business. The global report provides a detailed analysis of all the parameters within the Next Generation Batteries market.

Currently, there is question about whether lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) reached their technical limit. Shortcomings including high costs, inadequate energy densities, long recharge times, short cycle-life times, and safety are the big problems. Thus, considerable basic research is being directed toward battery improvements to meet ever-increasing energy demands.

Coordinated efforts in fundamental research and advanced engineering are needed to effectively combine new materials, electrode architectures, and manufacturing technologies. The Next-Generation Battery Research includes Advances in Material, Chemical, and Electrochemical Engineering conference spans the continuum from basic materials research, electrochemical engineering, and diagnostics to advance battery performance.

The market report pegs the global Next Generation Batteries market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Next Generation Batteries market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Next Generation Batteries market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Next Generation Batteries status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Batteries development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Sion Power

Envia Systems

Ambri

Hitachi

Fluidic Energy

LG Chemicals

Phinergy

Samsung

Saft Group

Amprius

Mitsubishi Chemical

Seeo

Lockheed Martin

Uniross Batteries

PolyPlus Transfection

OXIS Energy Market size by Product –

Li-Ion Batteries

Ni-Cd Batteries

Ni-Metal Hydride

Lithium Sulfur

Magnesium Ion

Solid Electrodes

Metal Air

Ultra-Capacitors

Market size by End User/Applications –

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next Generation Batteries status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next Generation Batteries development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Next Generation Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next Generation Batteries Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Next Generation Batteries Market Size

2.2 Next Generation Batteries Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next Generation Batteries Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Next Generation Batteries Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Next Generation Batteries Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Next Generation Batteries Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Next Generation Batteries Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Next Generation Batteries Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Next Generation Batteries Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Next Generation Batteries Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Next Generation Batteries Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Next Generation Batteries Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Next Generation Batteries Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next Generation Batteries are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

