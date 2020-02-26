Next Generation Ballistic Protection Armor Market: Emerging Industry Trends & Global Future Forecasts

The next generation ballistic protection armor market is one of the major markets globally with a huge growth potential. Increasing terrorism attacks and growing violence globally are some of the major factor boosting the demand of next generation ballistic protection armor market in the coming years.

Based on type, the next generation ballistic protection armor market is segmented into personal protective equipment (PPE) and vehicle armor. Among various types, in 2016, the personal protective equipment (PPE) segment dominated the next generation ballistic protection armor market and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is further be segmented into protective headgear, hard armor and soft armor. Soft body armor is mainly used for regular bullet where as hard armor, which is rigid body armor, is used in high risk situations by combat soldiers and police tactical units. Vehicle armor states to the armor plating mainly used in military vehicles to survive the impact of bullets, shrapnel and missiles protecting the person inside from the enemy attack.

Based on material types, the next generation ballistic protection armor market is segmented into fiber, glass, kevlar, lexan and others. Among various end user, in 2016, the kevlar segment dominated the next generation ballistic protection armor market followed by fiber and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Technological advancement to improve the survivability of soldier is one of the key factor fueling the demand of kevlar segment in next generation ballistic protection armor market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the next generation ballistic protection armor market is segmented into defense, commercial and homeland security. Among various end user, in 2016, the defense segment dominated the next generation ballistic protection armor market followed by commercial and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. External and internal security threats and commercial security awareness are some of the key factor fueling the market for the next generation ballistic protection armor.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the key growth area for next generation ballistic protection armor in the coming years. India, China, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea and Singapore all have next generation ballistic protection armor replacements in the coming years.

By geography, the next generation ballistic protection armor market has been segmented into five regions namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In 2016, North America is expected to be the major market followed by Europe and estimated to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increase in the external and internal threats, rise in the demand to armor in commercial purpose and pressure to retain the super power are some of the major factor boosting the demand of the next generation ballistic protection armor market in North America.

Europe holds the second largest market for the next generation ballistic protection armor market. Continuous terror threats as well as procurement of armored vehicles are some of the major factors driving the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increase in the terrorist activities, demand for lighter body armor, increase in the defense budget and Soldier Modernization Programs are some of the major factor boosting the demand of next generation ballistic protection armor market in Asia Pacific. China is expected to be the major market in Asia Pacific and expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period due to rise in the demand of personal protective equipment (PPE) and vehicle armor in countries such as Saudi Arabia and U.A.E. among others.

Some of the major players in the next generation ballistic protection armor market include are BAE Systems (United Kingdom), E.L Dupont DE Nemours & Co. (United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), Armorsource, LLC (United States) and Ceradyne, Inc. (United States). These key players are targeting the emerging economies and are applying several methods to increase their market share. In addition, some of the other major players Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (United Kingdom), Point Blank Enterprises (United States), Armorworks Enterprises, LLC (United States) and Eagle Industries (United States).