Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2015 – 2022

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics: Biosimilar Antibody Products to Witness Highest Growth by 2022”, the global next-generation antibody therapeutics market is project to be valued at US$ 2,250.0 Mn by the end of 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2015 to 2022, to account for US$ 6,761.1 Mn by 2022.

Next-generation antibody therapeutics refers to improved antibody therapeutics with enhanced efficiency, greater safety, and improved delivery. Advancements in monoclonal antibody technologies have led to the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies with reduced functional size, greater bifunctional properties, and low immunogenicity. Next-generation antibody-based therapeutics enhances existing properties of therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of various medical conditions such as cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

Request For Sample Report-https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3713

Globally, the next-generation antibody therapeutics market is witnessing significant growth due to technological advancements in antibody therapeutics and increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and growing R & D activities are driving the growth of the next-generation antibody therapeutics market. However, stringent regulatory requirements and long approval time for new drug restrains the growth of the market. Similarly, high costs of next-generation antibody therapeutics is a major concern for the market.

North America is the largest market for next-generation antibody therapeutics. This is mainly due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare spending in the region. The North America next-generation antibody therapeutics market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,104.4 Mn by the end of 2015 and is expected to account for US$ 3,691.8 Mn by 2022 at a CAGR of 14.5%. On the basis of technology, biosimilar antibody products are the fastest growing segment. On the basis of therapeutic application, oncology is the largest segment in next-generation antibody therapeutics market.

Request For TOC-https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3713

Roche, Seattle Genetics, Takeda, Dyax Corp., and Immunogen are some of the leading players in the global market of next-generation antibody therapeutics. Some of the other major players in next-generation antibody therapeutics market are Amgen, Inc., Biogen, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Inc., and Xencor, Inc.

The next-generation antibody therapeutics market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Bispecific Antibodies (BsAbs)

Fc Engineered Antibodies

Antibody Fragments and Antibody-like Proteins

Biosimilar Antibody Products

By Therapeutic Application

Oncology

Autoimmune/Inflammatory Diseases

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)

About Us

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research, and consulting services. PMR boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws from its multi-disciplinary capabilities and the high-pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

PMR stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, PMR’s engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact

Mr. Glen Hare,

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com