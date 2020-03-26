Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market is projected to reach 4130 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 80.2% during 2025

Despite the progress made to date by commercially available lithium ion (Li-ion), advanced lead-acid, flow, and molten salt batteries, the path toward the commercialization of new battery chemistries continues. The next-generation advanced battery chemistries at laboratory-scale research or pilot-scale production levels today include lithium sulfur (Li-S), lithium solid-state (Li-SS), next-generation flow, and metal-air. Their advent is occurring alongside an enormous growth in the worlds appetite for advanced energy storage devices. Increasingly, this will include electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics.

Batteries are advancing on two fronts, reflecting in increased specific energy for longer runtimes and improved specific power for high-current load requirements. Improving one characteristic of a battery may not automatically strengthen the other and there is often a compromise.

The Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market was valued at 37 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 4130 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 80.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Next-Generation Advanced Batteries.

This report presents the worldwide Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

OXIS Energy

PATHION

Sion Power

GS Yuasa

Nohm Technologies

PolyPlus

Lockheed Martin

Pellion Technologies

Seeo

Solid Power

Amprius

24M

Phinergy

Fluidic Energy

Maxwell

Ambri

ESS

Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Breakdown Data by Type

Lithium Sulfur

Magnesium Ion

Solid Electrodes

Metal-Air

Ultracapacitors

Others

Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Breakdown Data by Application

Transportation

Energy Storage

Consumer Electronic

Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lithium Sulfur

1.4.3 Magnesium Ion

1.4.4 Solid Electrodes

1.4.5 Metal-Air

1.4.6 Ultracapacitors

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Energy Storage

1.5.4 Consumer Electronic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Size

2.1.1 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Production 2014-2025

2.2 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market

2.4 Key Trends for Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued….

