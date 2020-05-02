Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Growth Prospects and Trending Technologies 2024 – OXIS Energy, PATHION, Sion Power, GS Yuasa, Nohm Technologies, PolyPlus, Lockheed Martin and Others

Despite the progress made to date by commercially available lithium ion (Li-ion), advanced lead-acid, flow, and molten salt batteries, the path toward the commercialization of new battery chemistries continues. The next-generation advanced battery chemistries at laboratory-scale research or pilot-scale production levels today include lithium sulfur (Li-S), lithium solid-state (Li-SS), next-generation flow, and metal-air. Their advent is occurring alongside an enormous growth in the world’s appetite for advanced energy storage devices. Increasingly, this will include electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics.

Batteries are advancing on two fronts, reflecting in increased specific energy for longer runtimes and improved specific power for high-current load requirements. Improving one characteristic of a battery may not automatically strengthen the other and there is often a compromise.

According to this study, over the next five years the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market will register a 85.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1490 million by 2024, from US$ 37 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Next-Generation Advanced Batteries business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Players

OXIS Energy

PATHION

Sion Power

GS Yuasa

Nohm Technologies

PolyPlus

Lockheed Martin

Pellion Technologies

Seeo

Solid Power

Amprius

24M

Phinergy

Fluidic Energy

Maxwell

Ambri

ESS

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lithium Sulfur

Magnesium Ion

Solid Electrodes

Metal-Air

Ultracapacitors

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Transportation

Energy Storage

Consumer Electronic

Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

