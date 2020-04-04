Newsroom Software Market -Top players are Avid Technology Inc., Superdesk, Tekgroup International, Octopus Newsroom S.R.O

Newsroom Software Market (By Component – Software and Services; By Software Type – On-Premise Software and Off-Premise Software; By End-users – Government and Regulatory Agencies, Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Size Enterprises) and Law Firms) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

TMR added a New Report “ 2018 – 2026 Global Newsroom Software Market Report Status and Outlook” in its Database. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Newsroom Software Market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Newsrooms around the world are undergoing rapid transformation due to the advancement in digital technology. Media outlets are expanding their digital distribution systems to reach wider audiences. Various software are being used, from content creation and video editing software to content production, in order to manage different functionalities in a newsroom. Content management system (CMS) is the common type of software used in a newsroom. CMS helps in the management of content and editorial workflow. Various comprehensive software suites are available in the market. These provide complete end-to-end content creation, production and curation, and distribution functionalities.

Key Brands mentioned in this report – Avid Technology Inc., Superdesk, Tekgroup International, Octopus Newsroom S.R.O., Magnitude Software, Inc., 4Cplus, Burli Software Inc., Vasont TransPerfect and Tavant Technologies Inc.

The growth of the Newsroom Software Market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

Newsroom Software Market is becoming an increasingly important consideration for almost all organizations as a result of the enormous number of civil cases filed each year, the growing proportion of business records that are stored electronically, new statutes at all levels of government focused on electronically-stored information, and a growing body of court rulings that are making the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.

By Component –

Software

Services;

By Software Type –

On-Premise Software

Off-Premise Software;

By End-users –

Government and

Regulatory Agencies,

Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Size Enterprises) and Law Firms)

Table of Content :

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Report Scope

1.2.1 Market Segmentation: Global Newsroom Software Market

1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Newsroom Software Market

2.2 Global Newsroom Software Market , 2018 – 2026, Revenue (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth (%)

2.3 Global Newsroom Software Market , by Component, 2026 (US$ Mn)

2.3.1 Global Newsroom Software Market , by Deployment Type, 2026 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Global Newsroom Software Market , by End-users, 2026(US$ Mn)

2.5 Global Newsroom Software Market , by Geography, 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Global Newsroom Software Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.7.1 Demand for One-stop Shops

3.8 Global Newsroom Software Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 – 2026(US$ Mn)

3.8.1 Overview

3.8.1.1 Global Newsroom Software Market Revenue Comparison, by Components,2018 – 2026(US$ Mn)

3.8.2 Newsroom Software Market

3.8.2.1 Global Newsroom Software Market Revenue, 2018 – 2026(US$ Mn)

