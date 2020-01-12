News Report: Strategic Recommendations for The New Entrants in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices Market

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) refers to an enlarged prostate gland. The prostate gland surrounds the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body. Enlargement of prostate gland leads to blockage in urethra, thus causing problems during urination. It involves glandular and stromal epithelial hyperplasia, which occurs in the peri-urethral transition zone surrounding the urethra. BPH is common in aging men, and about half of all men between the age of 51 to 60 years suffer from BPH. The global BPH treatment devices market is expected to increase in the forecast period (2017-2023) due to increasing aging population, rising prevalence of BPH, increasing awareness about BPH procedures and surge in adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bph-treatment-devices-market/report-sample

Growing aging population, rising prevalence of BPH, rise in the awareness about various BPH disorders and surge in the adoption of minimally invasive procedures are the some of the major factors driving the growth of the BPH treatment devices market.

Many initiatives are also being taken to increase the awareness about symptoms and treatment options available for BPH. For instance, in North America, every year, September is observed as National Prostate Health Month by health experts, health advocates, and individuals concerned with the prostate health of men. The main purpose of designating a whole month for prostate health is to create awareness, educate people about the risk factors and symptoms of prostate related diseases and other factors. Various such factors are driving the growth of BPH treatment devices market.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=bph-treatment-devices-market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in the forecast period due to high incidence of urological disorders, rising incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia in developing countries, and increased investment from key players in emerging economies.

The companies are launching various products and are expanding in various geographies to gain a larger share in the BPH treatment devices market.

In March 2017, NeoTract announced the expansion of its minimally invasive UroLift System to be available in Ireland. The expansion of the product in Ireland was supported by Vhi group, a private health insurance firm.

In June 2017, Olympus Corporation announced the expansion of its PLASMA Resection in Africa that provides clinical benefits and cost saving procedure, in comparison to monopolar transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP).

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook