New Trends Of Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACDS) Market With Worldwide Industry Analysis To 2025

Allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) is a common inflammatory skin disorder and an alternative form of contact dermatitis. It is manifestation of allergic responses caused by the contact of an allergic substance such as, nickel, gold, chromium, mercaptobenzothiazole, formaldehydeand many more. The other form of contact dermatitis is irritant contact dermatitis (ICD). Symptoms of allergic contact dermatitis (ACDs) are similar to that of irritant contact dermatitis, which makes the diagnosis harder. The symptoms of allergic contact dermatitis include presence of the skin lesion or rashes at the exposure site. Depending on the allergen type, it may form blisters, papules, simple red spots, vesicles and rashes.

The rash can drain, ooze or crust and also becomes raw, thickened or scaled. Allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) is caused as a result of two stages, first stage sensitize and primes the immune system for allergic responses and the second stage, triggers it. The diagnosis of allergic contact dermatitis includes physical examination and medical therapy. The precise diagnosis based on the symptoms and by rash appearance is very rare. The intermittent or chronic rashes that are not clarified by historical data and physical examination often requires further testing. A patch test (contact delayed hypersensitivity allergy test) is a normally used to detect the actual cause of allergic contact dermatitis.

The global allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) market is projected to experience rapid growth with increasing prevalence of the diseases and frequently changing lifestyle. The increased focus for the medical treatment of allergic contact dermatitis with perception of providing a comfortable and healthy life, the global allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. The key driver of the global allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) market is the effectiveness of the treatment by reducing the effect of the symptoms. The Increased government concern and improvement in healthcare sectors are some factors facilitating the growth of allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) market globally. The scarcity of the qualified specialists, equipped amenities, and other skilled professionals for the treatment of allergic contact dermatitis are few factors responsible for restraining the overall growth of the allergic contact dermatitis (ACDS) market.

The global Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACDS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACDS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACDS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandoz

Akorn

Perrigo Company

Taro Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glucocorticoids

Topical Steroids

Miscellaneous Topical Agents

Corticosteroid

Anticholinergic Antiemetic

Miscellaneous Anxiolytics, Sedatives and Hypnotics

Segment by Application

Topical Administration

Oral Administration

