New Trends of Active Electronic Components Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

The need for higher energy efficiency in electronic products along with the emergence of new applications is driving growth of the active electronic components market, which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. The overall active electronic component market was valued at US$ 182.9 Bn in 2014. Earlier, these components were confined to be used for applications such as consumer electronics and printed circuit boards. However, nowadays these are dynamically used in applications such as automobile sector, space and satellite technology, and military applications.

Rising trend towards the use of electric and hybrid vehicles and increase in the adoption of renewable energy sources is expected to contribute for high demand for active electronic components in the coming years. Most of the renewable energy fixtures consist of devices such as solar panels, turbines and invertors. These devices are further composed of active electronic components such as photodiodes and photo-transistors. Further, latest technological innovations in the active electronic components have fuelled the demand for miniature handheld devices such as smartphones, tablets and PDA’s. Along with this, miniaturized electronic components are also contributing in the development of smart wearable devices such as smart watches and smart wrist bands.

The active electronic components include semiconductor devices, display devices and others. Various semiconductor devices include diodes, transistors, integrated circuits and optoelectronic components. In 2014, semiconductor devices accounted for around 50% share of the overall active electronic components market. Reduction in component size and reliability has been aiding the growth of active electronic components market. This has made them effective for use in miniature applications such as tablets, smartphones and smart watches. Further, rising global concerns for energy efficiency have increased the need for energy efficient active electronic components.

The market for display devices is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2015 to 2023. Medical and military applications are driving the demand for display devices among active electronic components. Various display devices in the active electronic components market include microwave tubes, cathode-ray tubes, x-ray tubes, photoelectric tubes and triodes. In 2014, x-ray tubes segment held the largest revenue share of around 28% of the overall market for display devices market. X-ray tubes segment is expected to continue its market domination in the display devices segment throughout the forecast period from 2015 to 2023.