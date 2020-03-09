New Study: Intumescent Coatings market set to register 1.6% CAGR revenue and US$ 770 million by 2024

Intumescent Coatings Market research report presents a comprehensive study of the Intumescent Coatings Market in Global Industry. Intumescent Coatings are coatings that react under the influence of fire, swelling to many times their original thickness and producing an insulating foam-like coating or “char” which protects the substrate. EU is the largest producer, taking about 35% production share in 2015, and China coming second only behind Europe, taking about 18% production share.

Intumescent Coatings Market Top Key Players:

AkzoNobel, RPM, Albi-StanChem, Sherwin-Williams, JOTUN, Flame Control, PPG, 3M, SKK, Demilec, Isolatek, Wacker, ACS, OMNOVA, R. Brothers, Yung Chi, INCA, Beijing Jinyu, Sichuan Tianfu, Shandong Singal, Jiangsu Lanling, Kunshan Ninghua, Henan Zhoangao and others

Segmentation by product type:

– Cellulose

– Hydrocarbon

Segmentation by application:

– Construction

– Oil & Gas

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research Objectives of The Report:

To study and analyse the global Intumescent Coatings market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Intumescent Coatings market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Intumescent Coatings key players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Intumescent Coatings market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Intumescent Coatings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Intumescent Coatings Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Intumescent Coatings Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Intumescent Coatings Segment by Type and others…

