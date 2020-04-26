New Research: Vaccine Carriers market will register 7.1% CAGR: US$ 121.5 million by 2024

Vaccine Carriers Market research report presents a comprehensive study of the Vaccine Carriers Market in Global Industry. Vaccine Carrier is an innovative insulated packaging used for the transportation of Vaccine at controlled temperatures. It efficiently preserves the products from thermal and physical shocks, and most pathogens cannot survive at sub-zero temperatures. Field trials of large capacity insulated containers are underway. The vaccine storage capacity of these units is many times that of the largest current cold boxes. The units are either pallet-based or wheeled and they offer the possibility of simpler and more secure transport for large quantities of vaccine from primary to sub-national level. There is an increasing need for larger capacity products at this point in the supply chain now that vaccine volumes are increasing dramatically. If the trails are successful, WHO will develop a suitable PQS specification.

Vaccine Carriers Market Top Key Players:

B Medical Systems, AOV International, Apex International, Blowkings, Nilkamal, AUCMA, Xinxiang Dengke, Qingdao Leff, Termo-Kont, Polar Thermal Packaging, Giostyle, EBARA CO. Ltd, CIP Industries, Versapak and others

Segmentation by product type:

– Polyurethane (PU)

– Others

Segmentation by application:

– Hospitals

– Epidemic Prevention Station

– Others

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research Objectives of The Report:

To study and analyse the global Vaccine Carriers market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Vaccine Carriers market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Vaccine Carriers key players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Vaccine Carriers market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Vaccine Carriers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

