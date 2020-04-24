New Research Study : Trimmer Capacitor Market Predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast till 2025

The global trimmer capacitor market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products and acquiring small companies to gain market share in the market. Some of the companies operating in this market are Murata, Sprague Goodman, Voltronics Corporation, Vishay, Tusonix, Johanson, Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc., AVX Corporation, Suntan Capacitors, Exxelia group, TDK Electronics AG, Fu-Shan Electronic and others.

Trimmer capacitor are variable capacitors which save the purpose of initial calibration of equipment during manufacturing or servicing. Trimmer capacitors are generally directly mounted on the printed circuit boards (PCB), so the user does not have access to them, and set during manufacturing using a small screw driver. Because of its nature, the trimmer capacitors are cheaper than the full sized variable capacitors and related for many fewer adjustments. Trimmer capacitors are used to initially set oscillator frequency values, latencies, rise & fall times and other variables in a circuit. To check the values drift over time, these trimmer capacitors allow repairmen to re-calibrate equipment when needed.

Basically there are two types of capacitor air trimmer capacitors and ceramic trimmer capacitors. There are different characteristics of these trimmer capacitors such as voltage rating, capacitance range, polarity, tolerances and accuracy. Trimmer capacitors is used as a calibration and recalibration equipment which can be rated for voltage up to 100volts are much more common. But the trimmer capacitors does not claim a good capacitance value tolerance. In the terms of characteristic voltage rating, capacitance range and polarity trimmer capacitors can be rated for voltage up to 300 volts. The minimum capacitance range is found out to be usually between 0.5pF and 10pF, while maximum capacitance can be from 1pF and 100pF.

There are some factor driving the growth of trimmer capacitor market. Such as adoption of consumer electronic products, due to wide application of the trimmer capacitors for determining the capacitance value that are need to be tested or matched to a certain circuit during the manufacturing process of electronic equipment. The other reason for the growth of trimmer capacitor market is that they are used in various RF circuits and VHF (Very high frequency) through microwave. Furthermore the trimmer capacitor market is also boosted up because of its uses in medical devices such as MRI and NMR scanners. The restraint for the trimmer capacitor market are corrosion and electrical contact problems related to the trimmer capacitors.

The global trimmer capacitor market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and region. On the basis of type, the trimmer capacitor market has been segmented into air trimmer capacitor and ceramic trimmer capacitor. The ceramic trimmer capacitor can be further sub-segmented into SMD ceramic trimmer capacitor and DIP ceramic trimmer capacitor. On the basis of applications, the trimmer capacitor market has been segmented into communication devices, medical devices, consumer electronics and other application.

In the region wise study, the global trimmer capacitor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, South Korea, Australia and other rising economies captured significant market share followed by North America and Europe in 2017. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China represents huge potential for the Trimmer Capacitor with the low cost of raw materials and huge production facilities in the country. However, The U.S is expected to exhibit high market growth over the forecast period owing to its early technological advancement and high capital expenditure.