New Research Study on Bioabsorbable Stents Market Outlook – Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development Forecast to 2024

The increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and increasing number of obese people worldwide are some of the major growth drivers for the global bioabsorbable stents market. CVDs are characterized by disorders of the heart and blood vessels. The major disorders include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and rheumatic heart disease. People at risk of CVDs are affected with increased blood pressure, as well as obesity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.5 million people die from CVDs every year around the world.

In Europe, Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy are some of the major countries, holding significant share of the bioabsorbable stents market of the region. In North America, the U.S, followed by Canada, is the largest market for bioabsorbable stents. In Asia-Pacific, India, Japan, and China are the major markets for bioabsorbable stents. The Asia-Pacific bioabsorbable stents market is expected to witness fastest growth, attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of large pool of patients.

Some of the major players operating in global bioabsorbable stents market include, Zorion Medical, Tepha, S3V Vascular Technologies, REVA Medical, Medlogics Device Corporation, Kyoto Medical Planning, ICON Interventional Systems, Elixir Medical Corporation, Biotronik, Arterial Remodelling Technologies Arterius, Amaranth Medical, and Abbott Vascular.

