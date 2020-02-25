New Research Report On Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market To 2025

In 2019, the market size of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP).

This report studies the global market size of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Jushi Group Corporation

Owens Corning

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

PPG Industries Inc

Johns Manville Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Taishan Fiberglass, Inc

AGY Holdings Corp

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd

Binani Industries Ltd

BFG Industries

China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd

PFG Fiberglass Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Saertex GmbH

Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd

Market Segment by Product Type

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Other

Market Segment by Application

Wind Energy

Transportation

Marine

Pipes & Tanks

Construction & Infrastructure

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

