New Research: Permethrin market will register a 5.0% CAGR and supposed to reach US$ 230 million by 2024

Permethrin Market research report 2019-2024 presents a comprehensive study of the Permethrin Market in Global Industry. Permethrin is an insecticide in the pyrethroid family. Pyrethroids are synthetic chemicals that act like natural extracts from the chrysanthemum flower. Permethrin is used in a number of ways to control insects. Products containing permethrin may be used in Public Hygiene mosquito control programs. They may be used on food and feed crops, on ornamental lawns, on livestock and pets, in structures and buildings, and on clothing. Permethrin may also be used in places where food is handled, such as restaurants. Permethrin was first registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) in 1979, and was re-registered in 2006.

Permethrin Market Top Key Players:

Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer, Heranba, Tagros, Meghmani, Crop Life Science Limited, Aestar, Gharda, Guangdong Liwei and others…

Segmentation by product type:

– Agriculture Grade

– Pharmaceutical Grade

– Industrial Grade

– Other

Segmentation by application:

– Agriculture

– Public Hygiene

– Other

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research Objectives of The Report:

To study and analyse the global Permethrin market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Permethrin market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Permethrin key players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Permethrin market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Permethrin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Permethrin Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Permethrin Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Permethrin Segment by Type

2.2.1 Agriculture Grade

2.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

2.2.3 Industrial Grade

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Permethrin Consumption by Type

