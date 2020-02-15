New Research on Wireless Power Transmission market by focusing on Top Companies like SAMSUNG, Wi-Charge., Energous Corporation, HUMAVOX LTD, Semtech, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, Murata Manufacturing Co, Philips N.V

Competitive Analysis:

The report for global wireless power transmission market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments

The Wireless Power Transmission market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Wireless Power Transmission market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. The report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

The Global Wireless Power Transmission Market accounted for USD 2.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

SAMSUNG,

TDK Corporation,

Texas Instruments, Inc.,

Nucurrent, Inc.,

Powermat Technologies, Ltd.,

Powerbyproxi, Ltd.,

Witricity Corporation,

Convenientpower Hk, Ltd.,

Salcomp PLC,

Ossia Inc.,

Energous Corporation,

Fulton Innovation LLC,

Humavox Ltd.,

WI Charge Ltd.,

Energysquare,

Market Definition:

Wireless power transmission is a technology to transfer energy through electromagnetic energy from power sources to electric loads without connecting wires. The emerging trend of wireless charging has been significantly substituting the conventional wired charging. The market is majorly driven by increased demand for convenient wireless connectivity and effective charging systems. However, the high costs of devices may restrain the growth of the market.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased demand for convenient wireless connectivity

Growing demand for effective charging systems

Increasing demand consumer electronics

High costs of devices

Standardization issues

