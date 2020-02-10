New Research on the Single-Cell Analysis Market Predicts it to Witness Healthy Growth During the Forecast Period

The single-cell analysis market size is projected to reach $5.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2016-2022. The market is driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, high prevalence of infectious diseases, technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, and growing focus on personalized medicines.

The European single-cell analysis market is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2022. The market in Europe is witnessing growth mainly due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious diseases, increase in the aging population, increase in the number of conferences & symposiums and increasing healthcare expenditure. In terms of the type of product, the European single-cell analysis industry for consumables is expected to witness the fastest growth between 2016-2022. Also, in terms of the type of cell, the European single-cell analysis industry for human cell is expected to generate the highest revenue in 2022.

Personalized medicine offers tailored medical treatment to individual characteristics, needs and preferences of patients. Single cell genomics help in identifying the disease and in providing solutions to the ill patients. A single-cell analysis technique, such as flow cytometry, provides single-cell capture of specified cells with correlation to each cell’s individual phenotype, which would help in drug development. A number of initiatives and consortia have been organized to collect and synthesize individual single-cell data. The application of personalized medicine to tackle rare diseases is easily achievable with single-cell analysis. With the advancement in single-cell analysis techniques, patients are treated and monitored more precisely and effectively to meet their individual needs and thereby driving the growth of the worldwide single-cell analysis market.

GLOBAL SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type of Product

Consumables Beads Microplates Reagent Assay Kits Others (Vials, test tubes)

Instruments Flow Cytometers NGS Systems PCR Instruments Microscopes Others (Spectrophotometers, Cell Counters, Hcs Systems, Cell Microarrays)



By Type Of Cell

Human cells

Animal cells

Microbial cells

By Type Of Technique

Flow Cytometry

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microscopy

Others (Mass Spectrometry)

By Application

Research applications Cancer Immunology Neurology Stem Cells Other Applications (Tissue regeneration)

Diagnostic applications Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD) In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)



By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Cell Banks and IVF Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)

