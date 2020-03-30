New Research: Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market will register 27.9% CAGR: US$ 4849.5 million by 2024

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market research report presents a comprehensive study of the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market in Global Industry. Artificial intelligence (AI) processing today is mostly done in a cloud-based data center. The majority of AI processing is dominated by training of deep learning models, which requires heavy compute capacity. Artificial intelligence for edge devices means that AI software algorithms are processed locally on a hardware device. The algorithms are using data (sensor data or signals) that are created on the device. A device using Edge AI software does not need to be connected in order to work properly; it can process data and take decisions independently without a connection. In this report, artificial intelligence for edge devices contains software tools, platforms, artificial intelligence chip.

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Top Key Players:

Microsoft, Qualcomm, Intel, Google, Alibaba, NVIDIA, Arm, Horizon Robotics, Baidu, Synopsys, Cambricon, MediaTek, Mythic, NXP and others

Segmentation by product type:

– Hardware

– Software

Segmentation by application:

– Automotive

– Consumer and Enterprise Robotics

– Drones

– Head-Mounted Displays

– Smart Speakers

– Mobile Phones

– PCs/Tablets

– Security Cameras

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research Objectives of The Report:

To study and analyse the global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices key players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Segment by Type and others…

