New report Study on Global Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market  2019-2026 Top Key Players  Getinge AB, Terumo Medical Corporation, LivaNova PLC, KARL STORZ, Saphena Medical, Cardio Medical Group

The procedure of endoscopic vessel harvesting (EVH) involves the use of minimally invasive instruments, such as remote-control manipulation of instruments and a telescopic camera to cut internally, view and seal side branches of blood vessel with minimum damage to the vessel and surrounding tissues. EVH is being rapidly adopted by many centers across the world for harvesting of the leg veins in bypass surgeries and for the routine surgical procedure. A small cut or minimal dissection of the surrounding tissues of leg reduces the blood loss. Endoscopic vessel harvesting needs a single 1 or 2 cm surgical cut made in skin or flesh for the harvesting of the long length of a vein, and for CABG (Coronary artery bypass graft) any length of the vein can be harvested by using EVH.

In December 2016, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized new innovation center models. Three new payment models will support clinicians in providing care to patients who receive treatment for heart attacks, heart surgery to bypass blocked coronary arteries, or cardiac rehabilitation. In this model, acute care hospitals will participate in a retroactive bundle payment initiative related to CABG treatment; it starts with hospitalization, and can be further extended for 3 months followed by hospital discharge.

Market Analysis: The global endoscopic vessel harvesting market is expected to reach USD 563.87 million by 2025, from USD 421.64 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Major Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in the global endoscopic vessel harvesting market are Getinge AB, Terumo Medical Corporation, LivaNova PLC, KARL STORZ, Saphena Medical, Cardio Medical Group, Medical Instruments Spa, Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Cardio Medical GmbH, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, Med Europe S.r.l., Elite Life Care, LivaNova PLC. Sorin and Cyberonics, Saphena Medical, Inc., among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing global burden of cardiovascular diseases.

Growing preference for minimally invasive harvesting procedures.

Growing healthcare market in emerging economies.

Availability of alternative treatment methods for CAD.

Poor reimbursement scenario for EVH.

Competitive Analysis:

The global endoscopic vessel harvesting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of endoscopic vessel harvesting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation:

The global endoscopic vessel harvesting market is segmented based on product, usability, vessel type, application, and geographical segments.

Based on products, the global endoscopic vessel harvesting market is segmented into EVH systems, endoscopes and accessories.

On the basis usability, the global endoscopic vessel harvesting market is classified into disposable and reusable.

On the basis of vessel type, the global endoscopic vessel harvesting market is segmented into saphenous vein and radial artery.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery diseases (PAD).

Based on geography, the global endoscopic vessel harvesting market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

