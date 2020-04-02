New report shares details about the Vacuum Formed Trays Market by 2028

Global Vacuum Formed Trays Market: Overview

Trays formed by thermoforming vacuum process are known as vacuum formed trays. Vacuum thermoforming process is used to form basic type of trays and the least inexpensive ones. Vacuum formed trays are manufactured using multiple equipment. Low volume vacuum formed trays are formed using single station on low set up cost. Whereas high volume vacuum formed trays are manufactured using inline thermoforming equipment which is based on low cycle times. Vacuum formed trays can organize, protect and hold various types of products. Vacuum formed trays are engineered in a way to protect and handle the products during shipping and transport. Vacuum formed trays are made of materials including PVC, PETG, polystyrene and conductive and anti-stat materials.

Vacuum formed trays are available in different sizes, thickness and colors. Also, vacuum formed trays can be customized for various applications including material handling and protective packaging. Vacuum formed trays can be disposed as well as reused. Vacuum formed trays are ideal when it comes to the transportation and protection of items such as industrial, electronics and consumer products. Vacuum formed trays can be shaped to fit a particular product. Some of the features of vacuum formed trays are ease of stacking, de-nesting, indentations, lightweight and inexpensive. Vacuum formed trays are widely used in electronics industry, automotive and consumer products. The rise in the demand for versatile lightweight packaging trends accelerates the demand for vacuum formed trays.

Global Vacuum Formed Trays Market: Dynamics

Vacuum formed trays provide various options for displaying and protecting products. Vacuum formed trays are also used in merchandising packaged products for coolers and refrigerators or on shelves. Vacuum formed trays are widely used in ESD packaging has a large share in the packaging of electronics & electrical components. Industrial vacuum formed trays include work trays, tool trays and custom trays. Advantages of vacuum formed trays are:

Low cost tooling usually 1/10th of the cost of an injection mold tool.

Faster turn around

Can be formed using various materials from plastic to ESD materials and antistatic materials.

Materials used to form vacuum formed trays: PETG, RPET, PVC, ABS, Styrene, HDPE, Polypropylene, and Polycarbonate

Vacuum formed trays of very low thickness can be formed

All these above listed advantages fuel the growth of vacuum formed trays globally. Vacuum formed trays market is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the electronic & electrical and automotive industry during the forecast period. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is expected to be one of the largest materials used for vacuum formed trays. Europe Vacuum formed trays market projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the developed automotive industry in the region.

Global Vacuum Formed Trays Market: Segmentation

Global Vacuum Formed Trays are segmented on the basis of material into: PET, PVC, HDPE, PP, Polycarbonate, Polystyrene, PETG & HIPS (High Impact Polystyrene). Global Vacuum Formed Trays are segmented on the basis of thickness into: Up to 0.3 mm, 4 mm to 1 mm, 2 mm to 4 mm & 5 mm & Above. Global Vacuum Formed Trays are segmented on the basis of function into: Recyclable & Non-Recyclable. Global Vacuum Formed Trays are segmented on the basis of end-use industry into: Electronics & Electricals, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Military & Industrial

Global Vacuum Formed Trays Market: Regional Outlook

The US and Germany are expected to be the markets with a mature electronics and automotive industry are expected to account for the major share of the global vacuum formed trays market throughout the forecast period. Countries like India, China and South Korea are expected to experience maximum growth of the vacuum formed trays market. China has high number of electronic component manufacturers and suppliers and hence the vacuum formed trays market is expected to grow at a high CAGR in China. GCC countries market is also expected to gain momentum over the forecast period. Germany, UK, Russia and France are expected to have a relatively slower growth than Asian countries as the vacuum formed trays market is matured in the listed European countries.

Global Vacuum Formed Trays Market: Key Manufacturers

ABC Packaging Ltd., Engineered Components & Packaging, LLC, Universal Plastics, South Pack, Ameripak, Panic Plastics Inc., Malaster, Tully Products Inc., Hinkle Manufacturing, LLC & Dongguan Ditai Plastic Products Co. Ltd.