New report shares details about the Security Room Control Market (2018-2028)

Security Room Control Market: Introduction

Increasing accidents, thefts, crimes, and awareness regarding the security across public places, industrial places and commercial places have posed a high demand for a 24/7 security surveillance solution, globally.

Security room control is an arrangement of various hardware and software components integrated together to offer a 24/7 security streaming solution. The key components of a security room control system includes video walls/signage/displays, physical security, camera & surveillance units, and software. An increasing adoption of security room control systems has been witnessed across technologically developed countries since the past few years.

Besides this, some of the other factors owing for the increasing adoption of security room control systems since the past few years include the increasing demand for solutions with the increasing crime rates and the initiatives taken by the government by passing stringent regulations for adopting security room control systems. Security room control market is further expected to witness a high single digit growth rate during the forecast period due to the high growth opportunities across developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia etc.

Security Room Control Market: Dynamics

The increasing crime activities across various verticals, complimented by the increasing awareness about security against the same amongst the end-users, is posing a high demand for security room controls. In addition to this, the initiatives taken by the government to further enhance the security system in a region is also driving the growth of the global security room control market, in terms of value. Besides these, the increasing penetration of IoT is enabling an enhanced connectivity amongst the components of security room control system. This, as a result, is impelling the adoption rate of security room control systems. Similarly, increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets offer a platform to strengthen the communication and connectivity infrastructure for public safety. Thus, the increasing adoption of smartphones and other smart devices is also expected to have a considerable impact on the growth of security room control market, in terms of revenue.

Enabling a connected security room control environment with the implementation of IoT is the recent trend witnessed in the global security room control market, especially in regions such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, etc.

However, in contrary to the above situation, a restricted adoption of security room control system is witnessed, especially in some of the developing and underdeveloped countries, owing to the high investments associated with the implementation of security room control system, and is thus, expected to be the primary restraint for the global security room control systems market.

Security Room Control Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the security room control market has been segmented as:

Temporary security room control system

Permanent security room control system

Permanent security room control segment held a higher market share in 2017. Additionally, the same segment in the global security room control market is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of component, the security room control market has been segmented as:

Hardware Displays/Video Walls Cameras KVM Switches Accessories Others

Software

Services Installation and Implementation Support and Maintenance Integration



Due to the high cost associated with the hardware components of security room control systems such as video walls and cameras, the same segment held the highest market share in 2017. However, with increasing deployment, an increasing demand for services such as support & maintenance and installation & implementation is expected, owing to which, services segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of industry verticals, the security room control market has been segmented as:

Telecom and IT

Military & Defense

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Mining

Research

Transportation

Others

On the basis of application, the security room control market has been segmented as:

Public Safety

Industrial Safety

Commercial Safety

Industrial Safety is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global security room control market due to the increasing demand for safety across industries such as manufacturing, mining, and research.

Security Room Control Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players in the security room control market are ABB, Black Box Corporation, Harris Security, itv-me.com, Cathexis, Winsted Corporation, LundHalsey, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Enterprise Security Systems of Texas – ESST, EIZO Corporation, Zetron, Hexagon AB, Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Electrosonic, SAIFOR Group and various others.