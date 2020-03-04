New Profitable Report on North America Cholesterol Testing Market  by 2026 with Key Players Like Intuit, Sage, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Infor, Epicor, Acclivity, Zoho

North America Cholesterol Testing Market By Product Type (Test Kits, Testing Strips), By Test (Lipid Panel Test/Complete Lipid Profile {Total Cholesterol Test, HDL Cholesterol Test, LDL Cholesterol Test, Triglycerides/VLDL Cholesterol Test}, By Test Type (Non-Invasive, Invasive), By Prescription Mode (Over The Counter, Prescription Based), By End-Users (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Homecare, Diagnostic Centers), By Countries(U.S., Canada, Mexico)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The major factors driving the market are technological advancements in cholesterol testing, growing number of cardiovascular diseases and obesity, higher growing number of geriatric population, rising awareness and acceptance of preventive healthcare, increasing cholesterol home/self-testing market. The cholesterol testing market in the North America region is leading in U.S.

North America Cholesterol Testing Market is expected to reach USD 4,437.81 million by 2025, from USD 2,491.51 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Market Players For North America Cholesterol Testing Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Accutech, LLC

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Prima Lab SA

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Home Access Health Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Siemens AG

Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the North America cholesterol testing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.



Market Segmentation: North America Cholesterol Testing Market

The North America cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, test, test type, prescription mode, and end-users. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The North America cholesterol testing market is segmented based on product type into testing strips and test kits. In 2018, test kits segment is expected to dominate the NA cholesterol testing market with 55.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 2,494.82 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The North America cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of test into lipid panel test/complete lipid profile, apolipoprotein b test, apolipoprotein A-1 test, APOE genotyping test, apolipoprotein CII and others. In 2018, lipid panel test/complete lipid profile segment is expected to dominate the North America cholesterol testing market with 28.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 1,301.88 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The North America cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of test type into non-invasive and invasive. In 2018, invasive market segment is expected to dominate the NA cholesterol testing market with 67.6% market share and is expected to reach USD 2,946.36 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, non-invasive is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 1,491.45 million in 2025 from USD 804.30 million in 2017.

The North America cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of prescription mode into over the counter and prescription based. In 2018, prescription based market segment is expected to dominate the NA cholesterol testing market with 75.1% market share and is expected to reach USD 3,397.96 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The North America cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of prescription mode into end users, clinics, hospitals, ambulatory centers, homecare and diagnostic centers. In 2018, hospitals are expected to dominate the NA cholesterol testing market with 31.6% market share and are expected to reach USD 1,497.23 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the North America cholesterol testing market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

US.

Canada

Mexico

