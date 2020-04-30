New Opportunities to Fuel the Expansion of Paints and Coatings Market

The North America paints and coatings market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR and positive investment opportunities. XploreMR analyzes the paints & coatings market to identify dynamics in the market and provide insights affecting various segments of the North America paints & coatings market. The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with value chain, pricing analysis country wise, drivers, restraints, and trends in the market- to provide better understanding of the market for the forecast period 2018-2026.

In the next section- to understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the North America paints & coatings market has been segmented into categories like–paint base, application, end users, resin and region.

Paint Based Application End User Resin Region Water Based

Solvent Based

Powder & Others Decorative Interior Exterior

Industrial OEM Refinish/ Aftermarket

Decorative Residential Non-Residential

Industrial Automotive OEM Refinish/ Aftermarket

Protective Marine Marine Oil & Gas Other Protective

Wood

Packaging

Coil

General Manufacturing & Other Industrial Epoxy

Acrylic

Alkyd

Urethane & Polyurethane

Vinyls

Others South Texas Others

Midwest

Northeast

West

All the market segments evaluate the North America paints and coatings market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the market and also gives an estimate about the revenue opportunities for each segment over the forecast period.

In the final section of the report, a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance is provided, to provide audiences with a comprehensive view of key players operating in the North America paints & coatings market along with their business strategies to strengthen their presence. This would help in assessing strategies deployed by market leaders and define subsequent effective strategies accordingly.

Research methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2026. To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of industrial and decorative, based on paint based across key geographies on a country basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) as well as volume (KT) of the North America paints & coatings market. To deduce market volume size, consumption of paints & coatings has been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the North America paints & coatings market is expected to develop in the future. The critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the North America paints & coatings market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual consumption of paints & coatings and expected consumption in the North America paints & coatings market over the forecast period.

We have also analyzed the different segments of the North America paints & coatings market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the North America paints & coatings market. The report also analyses the North America paints & coatings market based on the absolute dollar opportunity. This usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a sales perspective, it is essential to identify absolute dollar opportunity is essential to identify potential resources in the paints & coatings market.

XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the North America paints & coatings market. This market attractiveness index would help clients to identify real market opportunities in the North America paints & coatings market.

Large and Consolidated market:

The primary and the secondary research played a crucial part in gauging the evolving market behavior within the forecast period. The market for paints & coatings is dependent on the total production of the paints & coatings across the North America, moreover the paints & coatings has its own qualities that makes it popular amongst the consumers present in the North America market.