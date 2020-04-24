New Opportunities to Fuel the Expansion of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products 2018 – 2028

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the natural and organic personal care products market between 2018 and 2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the natural and organic personal care products market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global natural and organic personal care products market over the forecast period. This report also provides updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global natural and organic personal care products market.

Natural personal care products often indicate the absence of artificial colors, flavors, and synthetic substances. These are derived from natural sources but are not essentially organic. Natural personal care products may contain ingredients that are not 100% organic. Moreover, there are no regulations for natural labels to be attached to these products as opposed to an ‘organic’ label.

However, natural ingredients can contain chemicals, or can be grown in the presence of certain additives. On the other hand, the organic ingredients used in personal care products are strictly organically farmed without any pesticides, chemicals, or artificial fertilizers, and undertake rigorous certification approvals along with strict monitoring. Certification confirms compliance with production standards, and enables traceability of all products to their sources.

Increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly personal care products has prompted companies such as Garnier, Henkel, and Amore Pacific to enter into the natural and organic personal care products market and develop new and advanced products. Manufacturers are continuously launching organic personal care products with clinical backing in order to expand their customer base.

Rising number of innovative personal care products with antioxidant properties, including those with herbal extracts are expected to fuel the demand for natural and organic personal care products over the forecast period. The target audience for personal care manufacturing companies – currently and in the recent past – has primarily been the young-adult population ranging between 15 to 25 years of age. However, considering that 15 to 25-year olds account for approximately 21.7% of the total global population, vast potential opportunity lies untapped in other age groups of consumers.

With increasing purchases of organic and natural products via the Internet, manufacturers are realizing the potential of e-Commerce and increasing the availability of products through this channel. This trend is expected to further increase over the forecast period, in both developed and developing countries. Demand for organic and natural personal care products is witnessing significant growth in developed as well as developing countries, especially via the Internet, which is further supported by increasing adoption of smartphones and supporting apps across the globe.

The report analyses the market share of the natural and organic personal care products market on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region. A section of the report highlights region-wise natural and organic personal care products demand. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the natural and organic personal care products ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global natural and organic personal care products market.

This study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the natural and organic personal care products market globally, as well as analyzes the degree to which drivers are influencing the market globally. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East & Africa.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are natural and organic personal care products suppliers and key players. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the natural and organic personal care products space.

Key Segments Covered

By Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Cosmetics

Others (Deodorants, Toiletries and Feminine Hygiene Products)

By Distribution Channel