New Method and Ingredient Likely to Boost the Global Peptone Powder Market

Peptone is a water-soluble complex which is derived from hydrolysis during the protein digestion process. It is an organic compound and an excellent source of organic nitrogen, peptides, and proteins in the growth of the microorganisms and cells. They are derived from various sources such as meat, casein, gelatin, soy, pea, wheat, potato, and other proteins. Peptones are obtained by partially break down of proteins either by acid hydrolysis or by enzymes into short peptides and amino acids. Peptone composition depends on the source of the protein and digestion process these factors determine the relative prevalence of amino acids and peptides.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25712

Peptones are mainly marketed for the growth of microorganisms. In order to provide nutrients to microorganisms, proteins must be broken down into peptides and amino acids by hydrolysis using enzymes during the digestion process. The peptone derived from animal meat and milk which was digested by proteolytic digestion are popular in the market.

Peptone powder provides a wide range of benefits to the microorganisms due to its complex composition. The peptone powder is suitable for cell culture and is commonly used in the microbiological culture media. These versatile characteristics are driving peptone powder market demand. Peptone powder also various other applications such as peptone derived from casein is used in hair shampoo and hydrolyzed proteins are used in the electroplating process. Thus, market demand from other industries such as cosmetics is expected to grow over the forecast period. The plant-based peptones are becoming increasing popular in culture media as an alternative to meat peptones, due to the stringent regulations and diseases associated with animal-based peptone powders. This has given the boost to the growth of veg peptone market segment in global peptone powder market.

The market for peptone powder is highly fragmented with a large number of regional and international players. BD Biosciences is one of the global leading producers of peptone powders and offers a wide range of meat peptones and animal-free peptone products. Some of the other key players which especially deals in business of Peptone Powder market are; Solabia, Kerry, Titan Biotech, Friesland Campina Domo, Guizhou Xinhua Biotech development Co.,Ltd, Ketai, Tianjiu, China Zhongshi Duqing Biotech Co., Ltd, Organotechnie, Fenglin, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tatua, Biotecnica, Neogen Corporation.