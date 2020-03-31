New Innovations in Budget Hotel Market Sales by Red Roof Inn, Candlewood Suites, HotelF1, Premier Inn & more

The Global Budget Hotel Market Report 2018-2025 revealed by Decision Market Reports furnishes acute information on each aspect of Side-by-Side Refrigerators which is requisite for making purposeful decisions and evolution in strategies.
In 2017, the global Budget Hotel market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2018-2025.
Budget hotel is the lowest category of hotel that provides the rooms and meals at cheap cost. Budget hotel offers the facilities which required to fulfilling basic requirements such as daily room service, telephone, television, air conditioning, mineral water, broadband connection, doctor on call, pick & drop facility etc. Some budget hotels also have a multi cuisine room and mini bar.
With the growing demand for branded budget hotel, players are investing in creating a distinct brand positioning as budget hotel providers are likely to see faster growth compared to generic travel aggregators. As per industry estimates, the inventory in the budget hotel space is expected to grow further with both new and existing players.
This report focuses on the global Budget Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Budget Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Red Roof Inn
Candlewood Suites
HotelF1
Ibis Budget Hotels
Premier Inn
Travelodge Hotels
Roots
Home Inns and Hotels Management
Holiday Inn Express Hotel
Econo Lodge Hotels
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business Hotels
Airport Hotels
Suite Hotel
Serviced Apartments
Market segment by Application, split into
Private
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Budget Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Budget Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Budget Hotel are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Budget Hotel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Business Hotels
1.4.3 Airport Hotels
1.4.4 Suite Hotel
1.4.5 Serviced Apartments
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Budget Hotel Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Private
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Budget Hotel Market Size
2.2 Budget Hotel Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Budget Hotel Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Budget Hotel Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Budget Hotel Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Budget Hotel Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Budget Hotel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Budget Hotel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Budget Hotel Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Budget Hotel Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Budget Hotel Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Budget Hotel Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Budget Hotel Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Budget Hotel Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Budget Hotel Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Budget Hotel Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Budget Hotel Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Budget Hotel Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Budget Hotel Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Budget Hotel Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Budget Hotel Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Budget Hotel Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Budget Hotel Key Players in China
7.3 China Budget Hotel Market Size by Type
7.4 China Budget Hotel Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Budget Hotel Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Budget Hotel Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Budget Hotel Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Budget Hotel Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Budget Hotel Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Budget Hotel Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Budget Hotel Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Budget Hotel Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Budget Hotel Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Budget Hotel Key Players in India
10.3 India Budget Hotel Market Size by Type
10.4 India Budget Hotel Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Budget Hotel Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Budget Hotel Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Budget Hotel Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Budget Hotel Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Red Roof Inn
12.1.1 Red Roof Inn Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Budget Hotel Introduction
12.1.4 Red Roof Inn Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Red Roof Inn Recent Development
12.2 Candlewood Suites
12.2.1 Candlewood Suites Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Budget Hotel Introduction
12.2.4 Candlewood Suites Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Candlewood Suites Recent Development
12.3 HotelF1
12.3.1 HotelF1 Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Budget Hotel Introduction
12.3.4 HotelF1 Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 HotelF1 Recent Development
12.4 Ibis Budget Hotels
12.4.1 Ibis Budget Hotels Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Budget Hotel Introduction
12.4.4 Ibis Budget Hotels Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ibis Budget Hotels Recent Development
12.5 Premier Inn
12.5.1 Premier Inn Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Budget Hotel Introduction
12.5.4 Premier Inn Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Premier Inn Recent Development
12.6 Travelodge Hotels
12.6.1 Travelodge Hotels Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Budget Hotel Introduction
12.6.4 Travelodge Hotels Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Travelodge Hotels Recent Development
12.7 Roots
12.7.1 Roots Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Budget Hotel Introduction
12.7.4 Roots Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Roots Recent Development
12.8 Home Inns and Hotels Management
12.8.1 Home Inns and Hotels Management Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Budget Hotel Introduction
12.8.4 Home Inns and Hotels Management Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Home Inns and Hotels Management Recent Development
12.9 Holiday Inn Express Hotel
12.9.1 Holiday Inn Express Hotel Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Budget Hotel Introduction
12.9.4 Holiday Inn Express Hotel Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Holiday Inn Express Hotel Recent Development
12.10 Econo Lodge Hotels
12.10.1 Econo Lodge Hotels Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Budget Hotel Introduction
12.10.4 Econo Lodge Hotels Revenue in Budget Hotel Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Econo Lodge Hotels Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
