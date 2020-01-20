New Industrial Revolution Market Inclinations Exhibit Growing Demand during the Period Till now

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “New Industrial Revolution: Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens: Digital Economy Widens Gap between Capital Returns and Labor Income” to its huge collection of research reports.
The 2018 study has 47 pages, 10 tables and figures.
The net displacement of workers by machines exacerbates the gap between returns to capital and returns to labor. The upper one percent get increasingly richer and the rest of the people have fewer jobs open to them. That is the reality of the new industrial revolution.
To Get Free Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1660682
The simultaneous rise of many new trillion-dollar markets is unique in the history of capital experience. Economic activity in the world economies is traditionally burdened with a low growth rate, with a very few technology sectors breaking the trend and growing above 3% per year. Now, with the new industrial revolution, some even very large sectors will grow as fast as 100% per year. The world economy is forecast to accelerate in 2018, with global growth projected. The new industrial revolution is far different from the earlier industrial growth trajectories. Sectors impacted by the new industrial revolution grow rapidly and they grow big.
Key Topics
- New Industrial Revolution
- Income Disparity Driving Forces
- Change in the Industrial Landscape
- Smart Manufacturing
- Automated Systems Advantages
- Transformative Technologies
- Digital Augmented Reality
- Providing Context To Database Information
- Clos Multistage Switching Network
- Scalable, Secure Architecture
- Sample Pod: Unit of Network
- AI Impact
- Achieving Scalability
- Secure Architecture
Table of Contents
New Industrial Revolution 1
New Industrial Revolution Executive Summary 8
Unions Need to Embrace Returns to Capital as Way to Support Middle Class 8
New Industrial Revolution Makes More Money for the Capitalists! 8
Dawn of A New Industrial Revolution 9
New Trillion-Dollar Markets 9
New Industrial Revolution Market Driving Forces 10
1. New Industrial Revolution Market Description And Market Dynamics 11
1.1 New Industrial Revolution Market Dynamics 11
1.2 New Industrial Revolution Challenges and Opportunities 13
1.2.1 Displacement of Workers By Machines Exacerbates The Gap Between Returns To Capital And Returns To Labor 14
1.3 Robots Change Everything 14
2. New Industrial Revolution Market Evolution 15
2.1 New Industrial Revolution Challenges And Opportunities 15
2.2 Labor Unions Embrace Participation In Returns To Capital 16
2.2.1 Capital Stock Not a Government Function 17
2.2.2 Net Increase In Safe And Rewarding Jobs? 18
2.2.3 Disruption of The Existing Value Chain And The Velocity Of Disruption 19
2.3 New Industrial Revolution 20
2.3.1 New Industrial Revolution Market Driving Forces 22
2.4 Smart Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 23
2.4.1 Additive Manufacturing 25
2.5 Internet of Things (IoT) 26
2.5.1 SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son Sees 1 Trillion Devices for Internet of Things / Compared IoT to the Cambrian Explosion 26
2.6 Tablets, Apps, and Smart Phones 27
2.7 Self-Driving Cars 27
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1660682
3. Robots Killing Blue-Collar Jobs 41
3.1 Robots are killing blue collar jobs. Pure and Simple. 41
Wintergreen Research, 42
WinterGreen Research Methodology 42
WinterGreen Research Process 44
Market Research Study 44
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/