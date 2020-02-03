New Era of IT Outsourcing Industry – Technology Market is Growing in Huge Demand in 2019

“IT Outsourcing Market” Report Provides a Basic Overview Of The Industry Including Its Definition, Applications and Manufacturing Technology.

IT outsourcing is a company’s outsourcing of computer or Internet related work, such as programming, to other companies. It is used in reference to business process outsourcing or BPO, which is the outsourcing of the work that does not require much of technical skills.

Request Latest and Updated PDF Sample of IT Outsourcing market Research @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/125241

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the IT Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The reasons for IT outsourcing include lack of resources and cost reduction. IT outsourcing is sometimes called IT enabled services (ITES) outsourcing. The typical destinations of overseas IT outsourcing are India and Philippines for the American and European companies and China and Vietnam for the Japanese companies. A combination of high overhead in the United States and strong cultural ties between the domestic and Asian information technology industries have led many companies to outsource labor-intensive software programming to Asia and Eastern Europe.

The global IT Outsourcing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Outsourcing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

IT Outsourcing Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Accenture

• HCL Technologies

• HPE

• IBM

• TCS

• Oracle

• Cognizant

• Infosys

• CapGemini

• NTT Data

• Sodexo

• ACS

• ISS

IT Outsourcing Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

IT Outsourcing Market Segment by Type, covers

• Infrastructure Outsourcing

• Application Outsourcing

IT Outsourcing Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Government

• BFSI

• Telecommunications

• Energy and utilities

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Media and entrainment

Read Source Press Release @ https://marketersmedia.com/global-it-outsourcing-market-size-growth-industry-statistics-graphs-types-trends-manufacturers-facts-and-figures-with-forecast-2023/420499

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager–Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/