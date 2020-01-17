New Era Cellulose Wadding Market Regional Outlook | Kimberly-Clark Sopalin, S.A.Igloo France Cellulose SASBatist Medical A.S.Stamar Packaging, Incorporated

Demand for non-plastic packaging and hygiene paper products to drive the global cellulose wadding market

Cellulose wadding, also known as web of cellulose fibers, is a niche product which has a highly unorganized manufacturing across the globe. Cellulose wadding has founds its major application in consumer products such as tissue papers, sanitary napkins, diapers; and protective packaging such as absorbent pads, void fillers and cushioning. Strong absorbency property of cellulose wadding is well utilized by the chemical industry and food & beverages industry in form of absorbent pads. Completely disposable cellulose wadding products are gradually gaining preference of end-users industries as an alternative product for plastic based packaging products. Kimberly-Clark is one of the globally recognized firm which is engaged in the production of cellulose wadding, and have been in the business for a decades. Other than cushioning and liquid absorbent properties, cellulose wadding are also used for surface protection in automotive and other industries. With the manufacturing industry and consumer preference gradually shifting towards non-plastic products, the cellulose wadding market is anticipated to witness significant growth across the globe.

Global Cellulose Wadding Market Dynamics

The global cellulose wadding market is characterized by the demand for biodegradable industrial and consumer products, and preference for cellulose wadding over substitute products such as plastic absorbent pads, plastic surface protection films, and paper based protective packaging, etc. Cellulose wadding possess strong capability of recycling and natural degradation, making the cellulose wadding as a highly preferred material for single-use products. Desirable physical properties for multiple applications along with environmental friendly material of cellulose wadding have propelled the market for global cellulose wadding. Although, the cellulose wadding is not generally preferred for production of rigid and reusable products, such as returnable packaging, limiting the end-use criterion for cellulose wadding.

Global Cellulose Wadding Market Segmentation

The global cellulose wadding market can be segmented on the basis of application as

Consumer Products Tissue Paper Sanitary Napkins Tampons Diapers Others

Packaging

Transport & Logistics

Healthcare

Automotive

Agriculture

Others

The global cellulose wadding market can be segmented on the basis of processing as

Bleached

Unbleached

The global cellulose wadding market can be segmented on the basis of thickness as

Up to 0.5 cm

5 to 1 cm

1 to 2 cm

Above 2 cm

The global cellulose wadding market can be segmented on the basis of number of ply as

Up to 4 plies

5 to 8 plies

9 to 12 plies

More than 12 plies

Global Cellulose Wadding Market Regional Outlook

Trade regulations and fluctuating duty charges have significant impact on the cellulose wadding market. For instance, U.S.’s initial tariff list disclosed in July 2018 added 10% extra duty charges on the Chinese products, which majorly include food products and raw materials including cellulose wadding. The European countries have restricted the import of Turkish products, impacting the production of cellulose wadding in Turkey, and simultaneously creating a lucrative opportunity for U.S. and China to enhance the supply of cellulose wadding to European countries. Although, the demand for cellulose wadding is anticipated to witness sluggish growth in the European countries due to matured manufacturing industry in the region. U.S. has witnessed significant growth in cellulose wadding market relative to the growth of European Union. MENA (Middle East & North Africa) region is gradually emerging as one of the prominent supplier of tissue paper and other paper products for European countries, creating a lucrative opportunity for the cellulose wadding in the country. The ASEAN countries, especially Thailand, have shown rapid expansion in demand for paper and pulp products over the last five years, registering a large opportunity for cellulose wadding market during the forecast period.

Global Cellulose Wadding Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cellulose wadding market are

Kimberly-Clark Sopalin, S.A.

Igloo France Cellulose SAS

Batist Medical A.S.

Stamar Packaging, Incorporated

Fleenor Paper Company

LPS Industries, LLC

Bocks Board Packaging

Dimer GmbH

Invaz S. R. O.

The cellulose wadding market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The cellulose wadding market report provides in depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The cellulose wadding market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis of cellulose wadding market includes:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

