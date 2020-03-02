New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market Demand Growth and Supply Scenario with Forecast 2018 to 2025

This report presents the worldwide New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Johnson Control
GS Yuasa
Saft Batteries
EnerSys
Exide Technologies
East Penn Manufacturing
A123 Systems
Primearth EV Energy
AESC
Boston Power
Storage Battery Systems (SBS)
Panasonic
BYD
Axion Power International
Leoch International Technology
Crown Batteries
Sebang
Lishen Battery
New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Breakdown Data by Type
Lithium Iron Phosphate
Lithium Manganese Oxide
Lithium Cobaltate
Lithium Manganese Oxide
Other
New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Breakdown Data by Application
EV
HEV
Other
New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate
1.4.3 Lithium Manganese Oxide
1.4.4 Lithium Cobaltate
1.4.5 Lithium Manganese Oxide
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 EV
1.5.3 HEV
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market Size
2.1.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Production 2013-2025
2.2 New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market
2.4 Key Trends for New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…
