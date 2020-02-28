New Business Opportunities : Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market To 2023

The demand for water and wastewater treatment (WWT) products in the top 40 national markets was $47.7 billion in 2012. This total market is expected to reach nearly $53.1 billion in 2013, $59.2 billion in 2014 and about $96.3 billion by 2019, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% for the period of 2014 to 2019.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1905063

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for wastewater treatment technologies, including delivery equipment, instrumentation, process equipment, and treatment chemicals.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012, estimates for 2013 and 2014, and projections of CAGRs for the period 2014 to 2019.

Forecasts for 15 products essential for constructing, maintaining, and operating WWT systems in the 40 top global markets; the products are divided into four product groups: primary treatment equipment, secondary treatment equipment, tertiary treatment equipment, and advanced treatment equipment.

Coverage of delivery equipment (pipes and fitting, pumps, valves and controls); the instrumentation products that have been optimized for use with anaerobic digestion systems, activated sludge systems, nutrient removal systems, and sedimentation systems; and the chemical products group (activated carbon, aluminum sulfate, calcium hydroxide, and specialty chemicals).

Discussion of industry structure, including market shares.

Report Scope

This study, and its accompanying more than 260 tables, focuses on the demand for the 15 basic products sold in the 40 largest and most commercially accessible national WWT markets. The core water and sanitation business revolves around 15 products divided among four product groups:

The process equipment product group comprises:

Primary treatment equipment.

Secondary treatment equipment.

Tertiary treatment equipment.

Advanced treatment equipment.



The delivery equipment product group comprises:

Pipes and fittings.

Pumps.

Valves and controls.

The instrumentation product group comprises monitoring devices that have been optimized for use with:

Anaerobic digestion systems.

Activated sludge systems.

Nutrient removal systems.

Sedimentation systems.

And the WWT chemicals product group comprises:

Activated carbon.

Aluminum sulfate.

Calcium hydroxide.

Specialty chemicals.

The WWT industry obviously uses far more than the 15 products listed above. A pumping station, for example, requires a structure to house the pump and concrete for the pad that supports the structure, as well as electrical connections. The focus of this work is exclusively on products optimized for WWT systems. It excludes design, engineering and construction services not directly related to product installation. This study excludes those items, along with plumbing fixtures, point-of-use appliances and locally provided consumables such as fuels, chlorine and other disinfectants and fluoridation supplies.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1905063

The 40 national markets examined in this study are:

Argentina.

Australia.

Austria.

Belgium.

Brazil.

Canada.

China-Hong Kong.

China-Mainland.

China-Taiwan.

Colombia.

Egypt.

France.

Germany.

Greece.

India.

Indonesia.

Iran.

Italy.

Japan.

Malaysia.

Mexico.

Netherlands.

Nigeria.

Norway.

Pakistan.

Philippines.

Poland.

Russia.

Saudi Arabia.

South Africa.

South Korea.

Spain.

Sweden.

Switzerland.

Thailand.

Turkey.

Ukraine.

United Kingdom.

United States.

Venezuela.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/