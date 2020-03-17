New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Eye is the most complex sensory organ of the body, eye is like a camera of higher resolution for capturing the image, it work on a very simple process as light is focused on eye cornea which is lens of the eye, iris controlled the intensity of light, then the light fall on retina for image formation then the signal generated from retain is passed though optic nerve to brain that control sense of sight. Eye imaging system is a tool used for identifying the problem for treatment. Ophthalmic is related to eye, major population is suffering from eye disorder. As in new born babies the ROP (Retinopathy of Prematurity) is main reason for vision loss, ROP also effect the blood vessels and spreading via retina.

New Born Eye Imaging Systems: Drivers and Restraints

New born eye imaging is an emerging market, as many players are coming with innovative devices for imaging and raising the funds for research on new born eye imaging system, for instance, in May 2017, Visunex Medical Systems, Inc., has raised fund of USD$ 20 Mn for the research and development and manufacturing of new born eye imaging system. Players are actively participating in development of imaging systems. The ratio of effected born babies are also fuel the market to come with more advance products in the market, for instance, according to WebMD, LLC., 16,000 from 28,000 born babies are affected from ROP (retinopathy of prematurity) as the babies will be born less than 31 weeks and the weight will be more than 2 pounds in the U.S, The awareness is the hindrance for the product

New Born Eye Imaging Systems: Segmentation

New Born Eye Imaging System segmentation is based on

Based on diseases type

Retinopathy of prematurity

Ocular development

Refractive state

Strabismus

Visual functions

Visual acuity

Visual fields

Colour vision

Based on Device Type

Basic Device

Wireless Device

Based on End User

Hospital

Ophthalmology Diagnosis Centre

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Others

New Born Eye Imaging Systems: Overview

New born eye imaging system is a growing market over the forecast period, as many product are coming in the market after getting approval from respective organization, all the product are in high demand for imaging, for instance, in March 2012, Russia’s third president has approved the purchase of new born eye imaging system from Clarity Medical Systems, Inc., and launched RetCam digital imaging program in Russian Federation for the treatment of prematurely born infants at risk for eye diseases like ROP (retinopathy of prematurity)

New Born Eye Imaging Systems: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading market as major players are placed inside and the number of population effected with new eye problem, for instance according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October 2016, one in every 33 babies are affected from eye born diseases. Europe is also potential market as government are directly involved in treatment of eye diseases. Asia Pacific is a growing market as the awareness is very less in the market about this system.

New Born Eye Imaging Systems: Key Players

Some players in New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market include Visunex Medical Systems, Inc., Eye Photo Systems, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, D-EYE S.r.l., Imagine Eyes, Natus Medical Incorporated and Servicom Medical (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

