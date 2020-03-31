NEV Taxi Market to Reach US$560.5 mn by 2020 owing to Increasing Adoption of NEV

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the China NEV taxi market. As per the report, the China NEV taxi market is predicted to expand at a 36.50% CAGR during the period from 2014 to 2020. The report, titled ‘NEV Taxi Market – China Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020,’ states that the China NEV taxi market is predicted to progress to US$560.5 mn by 2020 owing to factors such as the growing adoption of NEV, growing support from the government, and advancements in battery technology.

New energy vehicle (NEV) taxis are vehicles that use unconventional fuels as a primary source of power. NEVs may also use conventional fuels with advanced auto propulsion systems. In China, taxis travel around 450 kilometers daily. Considering the distance the taxis travel on a daily basis and the long working hours, the introduction of new energy taxis offers an opportunity to restrict the consumption of fuel and the resultant emission of greenhouse gases. With urbanization, the production of vehicles in China has grown in the recent past and is expected to grow considerably in the next five years. With this, it has become necessary for the government to promote new energy vehicles.

Thus, support from the Government of China, advancements in battery technology, and tax initiatives are predicted to propel the China NEV taxi market in the next few years. In China, most NEV taxis are owned by the state and are operated and maintained by taxi companies that receive complete support from the China government. The China NEV taxi market is segmented on the basis of ownership and taxi range. Based on ownership, the China NEV taxi market is divided into company owned and individual ownership.

In 2012, the China NEV taxi market was dominated by the company owned taxis segment, which accounted for more than 3/4th of the total NEV taxi market. With commuters giving more preference to public transport, the company owned segment is predicted to develop further.

By taxi range, the China NEV taxi market is classified into short range NEV taxis and long range NEV taxis. In 2012, short range NEV taxis accounted for the maximum share in the China NEV taxi market. Considering the many advancements in battery technology, the long range NEV segment is expected to surpass short range NEV taxis in the coming years. Some of the leading players in the China NEV taxi market are BYD Auto Co. Ltd., Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd (JAC), Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd. (BAIC), Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd., Changan Automobile Co. Ltd, and Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company.