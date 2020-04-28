The expanding database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been recently updated by the addition of a new study which is titled as “NEV Taxi Market – In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast till 2026”. The fact-based research report on the global NEV Taxi market covers various aspects such as trends, drivers, challenges and opportunities that have an influence on the growth and expansion of the global market. All these factors are analyzed across key regions of Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle and Africa (MEA) and the Asia Pacific. In order to provide an accurate forecast, analysts have presented the current market, which forms the basis of how the metal caps and closures market is expected to develop in the future.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global NEV taxi market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the NEV taxi market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein vehicle class is benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global NEV taxi market by segmenting it in terms of vehicle type, vehicle class, ownership, range type, vehicle level, and geography. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for NEV taxi in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all major countries across all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global NEV taxi market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, key executive bios, and manufacturing footprint.

The market for NEV taxi is primarily driven by the increasing number of electric vehicles as taxis. Higher fuel rate, decrease in fossil fuel, stringent emission norms, government offering through tax incentive and subsidies, and rising awareness to opt for NEV are propelling the NEV taxi market. Further, it also offers low cost travelling ride experience as compared to others

The report provides the estimated market size of NEV taxi for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of NEV taxi has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based vehicle type, vehicle class, ownership, range type, vehicle level, and geography segments of NEV taxi. Market size and forecast for each vehicle type, vehicle class, ownership, range type, and vehicle level have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports from organizations such as American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobile (OICA), World Electric Vehicle Association (WEVA), Electric Vehicle Association of Asia pacific (EVAAP), and Society of manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV).

Primary research involves interviews and interactions with industry participants to validate data and analysis, providing firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook.

The global NEV Taxi market can be segmented as follows:

Global NEV Taxi Market, by Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Global NEV Taxi Market, by Vehicle Class

Hatchback

Sedan

UV

Global NEV Taxi Market, by Ownership

Company Owned

Individual Owned/ Private

Global NEV Taxi Market, by Range Type

Intercity

Intra-city

Global NEV Taxi Market, by Vehicle Level

Entry & Mid-level

Premium

Global NEV Taxi Market: by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

