Neurovascular Guidewires Market is projected to record a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2018–2028

The global demand for neurovascular guidewires will reach the valuation of nearly US$ 280 million in 2019, witnessing an estimated increase of 3.6% over 2018. Over 2018-2028, the global neurovascular guidewires market revenue is likely to expand 1.5X.

Straight tip guidewires, with a current share of more than a third of the total market value, will retain the dominant position in neurovascular guidewires market through 2028.

Aneurysms and intra-and extra-cranial angioplasty reflect highest applicability of neurovascular guidewires.

Hospitals, though anticipated to reflect limited investment opportunities in the neurovascular guidewire market, will remain the leading end-use segment with the maximum share in terms of revenue generation.

The Increasing Number of Neurovascular Disease Treatment Alternatives

Neurovascular guidewires, among the latest innovations in the neurovascular disease treatment landscape, has been pushing the number of neurovascular surgeries since introduction. This according to the report will remain a key factor sustaining demand for neurovascular guidewires in the global market over the coming years.

As the advent of technology used in neurovascular surgeries has significantly increased the number of treatment options for neurovascular diseases, the treatment by using neurovascular guidewires is gaining ground rapidly owing to the relatively lower risk associated with surgical treatment, over conventional surgeries. The usage of guidewires is the mainstay for neurovascular therapy, along with new technologies such as coating-based guidewires, which has contributed substantially to the treatment options for complex lesions that are treated surgically.

The increasing number of neurovascular neuroradiology procedures is also boosting the demand for access products, which is another factor driving the neurovascular guidewires market. The number of neurovascular interventions is increasing with growing awareness among surgeons about the cost benefit associated with the neurovascular guidewires. Besides, reimbursement policies for outpatient surgeries are also expected to propel the neurovascular guidewires market revenue. Furthermore, an increase in the number of end users such as ambulatory surgical centers in underdeveloped and developing countries is boosting the number of outpatients cases, which is also expected to drive the overall market for neurovascular guidewires.

Favorable Reimbursement Scenario & Government Support

The growing prevalence and incidence of cerebral infarction, aneurysm, and stroke is projected to fuel the demand for neurovascular guidewires. Growth in the number of patients suffering from ischemic stroke across the world is also estimated to boost the adoption of neurovascular guidewire and contribute to the growth of the global neurovascular guidewire market during the forecast period.

Similarly, increasing incidence of arteriovenous malformations is also contributing to growth in the demand for neurovascular guidewires. The increasing prevalence of intracranial and extracranial angioplasty is another factor that is expected to drive the neurovascular guidewires market.

Neurovascular guidewires are effective and safe devices in neurovascular intervention procedures for patients suffering from neurovascular diseases. Modifications in reimbursement policies are encouraging the number of outpatients in developed countries. Government initiatives and local reimbursement policies pertaining to the usage of neurovascular guidewires are also expected to boost the neurovascular guidewire market over the forecast period.

Rising awareness about cerebral infarction is also estimated to contribute to the growth of the market. The reimbursement policies for the treatment of brain aneurysm are also contributing to the growth of the neurovascular guidewires market as the patients are not required to pay from their own pocket.

FMI’s report tracks some of the key companies operating in the neurovascular guidewire market, which include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Penumbra Inc., Stryker, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd, Integer Holding Corporation, Cordis Corporation, CONMED Corporation, phenox GmbH, and Integer Holding Corporation, among others.