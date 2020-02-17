Neuronavigation Systems Market 2017 Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2027

Neuronavigation is the ability to perform real time intra-operative guidance during brain and spinal surgery. Neuronavigation is also known as frameless stereotactic surgery. Neuronavigation system increases the safety and accuracy of neurosurgery. Neuronavigation system helps surgeons to visualize and navigate the confines of the vertebral column and skull of the patient during surgery. They precisely track the instrument in the skull structure. Neuronagivation system helps in invasive procedures and in tumor resection by increasing the precision which improves clinical outcomes. Neuronagivation system utilizes an external frame that is attached to the head or an imaging marker which is attached to the scalp.

Neuronagivation system localization can limit the size of opening of the skull and can safely remove brain tumors. Frame based stereotactic surgery is a technique where a light weight frame is attached to the head with the help of local anesthesia, and the head is imaged by CT, angiography or MR to identify the target in relationship to external frames. Neuronagivation system is also used for brain biopsy. Deep tumors inside the brains are dangerous and difficult to approach by open surgery which can be diagnosed by passing the biopsy probe through small hole in the skull. This method is used to place electrodes in the brain to treat disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. Transcranial magnetic stimulation technique is used which is a noninvasive brain stimulation therapy that uses strong and accurate magnetic pulses to modulate activity of neurons to treat psychiatric and neurological diseases.

Neuronavigation Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Neuronavigation systems market is expected to growth due to the high and increasing need for the system which is accurate. Improved outcomes and shortened hospital stays will motivate the neuronavigation systems market to increase. Brain shift is a type of deformation of the brain during surgery due to gravity, volume of a resected tumor, intraoperative position of the patient and loss of cerebrospinal fluid which gives no accuracy in the preoperative images for the real time anatomy which hinder the growth of the neuronagivation system market globally.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5031

Neuronavigation Systems Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global neuronavigation systems market has been segmented on the basis of end user, and geography.

Market segment by product type, neuronavigation systems can be split into Optical System Electromagnetic System

Market segment by application, neuronavigation systems can be split into Neurosurgery ENT Surgery Maxillofacial Surgery Spinal Surgery



Neuronavigation Systems Market: Overview

On the basis of product type, neuronavigation systems market is segmented into optical and electromagnetic systems. Optical system is a comprehensive and a high performance surgical navigation system used for neurosurgery ENT, maxillofacial and spinal surgery. With the uses of advanced technologies and high precision IR camera, much reliable navigation and accuracy is obtained during surgery. Optical systems are user friendly; fast and robust software provides minimal and simple interaction by an automatic visualization procedure. Electromagnetic system is an innovative, computer assisted electromagnetic surgical navigation system which is widely used in the surgical visualization, planning and navigation in order to reduce risk of surgery complication in cranial procedures such as neurology cranial surgery and ENT surgery. Increase in the number of neurological disorders along with the need of advanced optical and electromagnetic systems would significantly fuel the growth of the global neuronavigation system market.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5031

Neuronavigation Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, tracheobronchial stent grafts market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to have the largest share of the global neuronavigation systems market due to the high prevalence of spinal, ENT and neurological disorder, government funding for the development of surgical navigation system and rise in the adoption of minimally invasive surgery. Western Europe is emerging in the neuronavigation system market due to the adoption of advanced technologies and rising incidence rate of disorders. Asia Pacific is expected to grow due to presence of large pool of patients and rise in the awareness of the noninvasive neuronavigation system.

Neuronavigation Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the global neuronavigation system market are ClaroNav, Stryker, Brainlab AG, Parsiss, Northern Digital Inc., Heal Force, Medtronic, Synaptive Medical, Bramsys Indústria e Comércio Ltda.