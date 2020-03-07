Neurofibromatosis Treatment Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations during the Period until 2023

Neurofibromatosis is a genetic condition that disrupts the cell growth in your nervous system, causing formation of tumors on nerve tissue. These formed tumors may develop anywhere in the nervous system of the victim, which may include the brain, spinal cord and nerves. Neurofibromatosis is usually diagnosed in childhood or early adulthood. The tumors are noncancerous (benign) in most of the cases, but in some cases these tumors become cancerous (malignant) tumors. People suffering with neurofibromatosis often experience only mild symptom and effects may range from hearing loss, learning impairment, and heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) complications to severe disability due to nerve compression by tumors, loss of vision and severe pain. There is no specific treatment for neurofibromatosis, but treatment aims to maximize healthy growth and development and to manage complications as soon as they arise. When neurofibromatosis causes large tumors or tumors that press on a nerve, surgery may help ease symptoms. Other therapies such as stereotactic radiosurgery, medications to control pain or physical therapy are proved to be beneficial for the affected people. There are three types of neurofibromatosis, known as neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), the most common one, and neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2). One more type of neurofibromatosis which has been identified recently is known as Schwannomatosis, is a rare type and little is known about it. The factors that would drive the neurofibromatosis treatment market includes the drugs which are in the clinical trials and are anticipated to be a break through treatment for neurofibromatosis cases.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/neurofibromatosis-treatment-market.html

The neurofibromatosis treatment market can be segmented into drug therapy, surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Surgery is the most preferred option for the removal of the tumors. Other treatments like radiation therapy and chemotherapy are also recommended in the neurofibromatosis treatments market. In case of NF2 tumors, MRI can felicitate the early treatment of the tumors by revealing the size of the tumors. Surgery to remove tumors completely is one option but may result in hearing loss. Surgery also can correct cataracts and retinal abnormalities. There is no currently accepted medical treatment or drug for schwanomatosis, but surgical management is often effective. Pain usually subsides when tumors are removed completely. There are currently no drugs in the market for neurofibromatosis treatment, however ever certain drugs in the phase III of the clinical trials include Lamotrigine (Erasmus Medical Center), and Tamsulosin HCL (GL Pharm Tech Corporation). The drugs in the phase II of the clinical trials include Cabozantinib (University of Alabama at Birmingham), RAD001 (Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris), Gleevec (Indiana University), Everolimus (Texas Neurofibromatosis Foundation) and others.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7156

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com