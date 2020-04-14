Neuroendoscopy Devices Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 8.15% in the Forecasted Period of 2014-2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Neuroendoscopy Devices Market was worth USD 87.45 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 177.04 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.15% during the forecast period. The demand for neuroendoscopy is expanding because of worldwide ascent in number of brain tumor cases and developing interest for minimally invasive surgical procedures.These devices are significantly used amid the treatment of diseases, for example, hydrocephalus, pituitary tumors, intraventricular discharge and bleeding. Thus, steady rise in frequency of pituitary tumors and intraventricular discharge is driving the development of the market.

Surgery Outlook and Trend Analysis

Intraventricular fragment represented the biggest income share in 2016. B.Braun Medical Inc. and, Medtronic are some of the driving organizations that offer intraventricular neuroendoscopy devices. Expanding instances of intraventricular bleeding and hemorrhage, and accessibility of actually propelled products are a portion of the key variables boosting growth for these devices.

Device Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Rigid neuroendoscopes are used for the treatment of illnesses, for example, cystic lesions, hydrocephalus and intraventricular tumors. Thus, expanding in the pervasiveness of these sicknesses drives the market development. Additionally, these devices are accessible in lighter and smaller versions. Thusly, such devices have higher request particularly in the instances of interventricular surgeries.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Different activities attempted by the government; foundations to help the selection of neuroendoscopy and expanding innovative work speculation by the key players are a portion of the components that are contributing in the market development. Hospitals dominate the general application portion with the biggest income share.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America is the most developed market took after by Europe. Technological advancements in the medicinal services division and expanding occurrences of the pituitary tumours is contributing towards the development of these business sectors. The U.S. is the biggest market for neuroendoscopy over the world. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to become altogether attributable to the accessibility of undiscovered development openings in the area particularly in, China, Japan and India.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Zeiss, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, B. Braun Medical Inc, Stryker Corporation and Karl Storz. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Neuroendoscopy Devices Market is segmented as follows-

By Surgery:

Transcranial

Intraventricular

Transnasal



By Device Type:

Flexible

Rigid

By Application:

Medical Research Centers

Hospitals

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?