Neurodegenerative Drugs Market – How the Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years 2019-2025

Neurodegenerative disease or neurodegeneration refers to the progressive damage or wear and tear of the nerve cells. Neurodegenerative disease causes loss of abilities like decision making and eventually memory loss. Neurodegeneration is a broader term which comprises of different disease namely Parkinsons disease, Huntington disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Alzheimers disease. These are the most commonly occurring diseases under the condition Neurodegeneration.

The global Neurodegenerative Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Neurodegenerative Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neurodegenerative Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novartis

Pfizer

Merck Serono

Biogen Idec

TEVA Pharmaceuticals

UCB

Boehringer Ingelheim

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

NMDA

SSRIs

Dopamine Inhibitors



Segment by Application

Hospital

Research

