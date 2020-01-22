Neurocysticercocis Therapeutics Market By Company, Regions, Type and Application Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Global NCC Therapeutics Market: Overview

Neurocysticercosis (NCC Therapeutics) is a significant yet under-recognized health concern across the world. NCC is caused by Taenia solium, a pork tapeworm which is found in the small intestine of humans. The larvae of Taenia solium develop into the adults, upon ingestion of undercooked vegetables or pork meat. The adult Taenia solium enters the nervous system and causes epilepsy or other neurological disorders. Globally, two to three million people are estimated to suffer from epilepsy caused by NCC. NCC is primarily diagnosed by CT scan, MRI, and serological tests. In particular, CT scan of the brain is found to be effective in diagnosing NCC in humans. Several physicians consider surgical intervention as a superior treatment over medications.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/neurocysticercocis-therapeutics-market.html

The global NCC therapeutics market is driven by rising incidence of NCC therapeutics, high diagnosis and treatment rates of NCC therapeutics, and favorable health care reimbursement scenario. Low awareness about NCC therapeutics is considered a potential restraint for the global NCC therapeutics market. Sometimes, low specificity and sensitivity of diagnostic procedures (for example, CT scan and MRI) can display no symptoms of NCC therapeutics or represent false cases. This poses a key challenge for physicians in terms of administration of medicines for NCC therapeutics. On the other hand, several revolutionary technologies introduced in diagnostic methods and innovation of novel drugs are likely to open new growth avenues for the global NCC therapeutics market in the near future.

Global NCC Therapeutics Market: Key Segments

Based on NCC therapeutics type, the global NCC therapeutics market can be classified into intra-parenchymal NCC and extra-parenchymal NCC therapeutics. Intra-parenchymal is most commonly seen among children aged over five years, but it can occur in toddlers or infants also. Based on drug type, the NCC therapeutics market has been categorized into anti-helmintics, anti-epileptics, corticosteroids, and others. In terms of route of administration, the market has been divided into oral and parenteral. In terms of distribution channel, the global NCC therapeutics market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores, and others.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40997

Geographically, the global NCC therapeutics market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention & Control (CDC), nearly 1,500 new NCC patients are admitted to hospitals in the U.S. every year. This infection is predominantly observed among immigrants. According to a study published in the journal Pathogens and Global Health, nearly 0.5 per 100,000 people suffer from NCC in the U.S. every year. On the other hand, approximately 1.5–5.8 cases of NCC per 100,000 Hispanic population are found in the U.S. every year. The infection rate of NCC in Europe is variable. Western Europe witnesses high infection rate as compared to other countries in Europe. Among western parts of Europe, more than 15 per 100,000 people are infected by NCC in France, Germany, and Belgium every year. Significant infection rate, high diagnosis and treatment rates of NCC, developed health care infrastructure, and availability of medical reimbursements are likely to drive the NCC therapeutics market in North America and Europe during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, around 25–30 cases per 100,000 population suffer from NCC every year. Large patient pool, rising incidence of NCC, and developing health care infrastructure are estimated to drive the NCC market in Asia Pacific at a noteworthy rate during the forecast period. Low awareness about NCC and low diagnosis rate of the disease in Latin America and Africa are likely to restrain the NCC therapeutics market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Global NCC Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global NCC therapeutics market are Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Allergan, Inc., and Hospira (parent organization: Prizer).

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=40997

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com