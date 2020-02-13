Neuro-gaming Technology Market to Revolutionize the Future of Gaming Industry

Neuro-gaming technology is an advanced gaming technology that involves utilization of brain–computer interfaces such as the electroencephalography (EEG) technology. This technology allows users to interact with the game without using any traditional controller. If a player wants to watch the brain activity of other users, he/she can play the game in the multiplayer mode. The purpose of neuro-gaming technology is not only the entertainment. It also focuses on healthcare and the well-being of the people. Neuro-gaming technology also helps in treating brain disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

‘NeuroRacer’ is one of the earliest neuro-games. It is a racing game which is designed to improve the cognitive functioning of aging adults. ‘Throw Trucks with Your Mind’ is another neuro-game. It permits users to pick up and throw objects by mentally blocking distractions. ‘NeuroMage’ is another neuro-game, by which users can easily learn new spellings. Neuro-gaming technology enables game developers to design games to improve physiological factors such as health, brainpower and skills of the players.

Developers use the most recent, cognitive, emotional, behavioral and sensory technologies for creating advanced gaming systems such as neuro-games. Neuro-gaming technologies use a broad array of inputs for playing games such as brain waves, player’s heart rate, hand and body gestures, changing emotional state, and pupil dilation. The neuro-gaming technology leverages on other major technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and haptic sensation systems for making new games.

The global neuro-gaming technology market is primarily driven by increasing usage of computers, laptops, and smartphones among users and rising development of brain computer interfaces (BCIs) in advanced gaming systems. This is primarily because most users prefer smart devices such as computers, laptops, and smart phones for playing video games.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56694

Additionally, rise in the demand for advanced technologies and tools for adding more functionality and features to games is anticipated to boost the demand for neuro-gaming technology across the globe in the near future. This is primarily because developers of the neuro-game technology are emphasizing the development of advanced gaming technologies in order to attract new customers and retain the existing customers.

The global neuro-gaming technology market can be segmented based on component, deployment, end-user, and region. In terms of component, the market can be classified into software, hardware, and services. Based on deployment, the neuro-gaming technology market can be categorized into cloud-based and on-premise. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into industrial, commercial, and residential. Among these, the industrial segment can be further classified into defense, health care, sports, and education.