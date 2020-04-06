Network Security Sandbox Market: Rise In Adoption of Network Security In The Retail Drives Demand

Network security sandbox is an essential security technique, as it isolates programs and prevents malfunctioning programs from snooping or damaging on the rest of computer. This is expected to drive the network security sandboxes market during the forecast period. A web browser runs web pages in a sandbox. This are restricted to running in browser and can access a limited set of resources. Thus, the site cannot access the webcam or read the files on the computer without the user’s consent. If website visits are not sandboxed, malicious websites can install viruses on to the computer.

The global network security sandbox market can be segmented based on solution, services, enterprise size, industry, and region. In terms of solution, the network security sandbox market can be bifurcated into standalone solution and integrated solution. The integrated solution segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Development of virtual servers and cloud technology has increased the requirement to incorporate unified network security solution in a business organization. In terms of services, the network security sandbox market can be categorized into professional consulting, network security maintenance, and product subscription

Rise in adoption of network security in the retail segment is driving the network security sandbox market in the region. Moreover, growth in the banking financial services and insurance sector, which uses network security sandbox technology to protect its consumer information is expected to drive the market in the region.

Key players operating in the network security sandbox market are focused on providing solutions depending on requirements, such as implementation of different technologies, upgrade, and expansion of existing systems. Major players compete with other players based on parameters, such as price and quality of products. The key vendors operating in the global network security sandbox market include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., McAfee Inc., Lastline Inc., and Symantec Corporation.