Network Security Firewall Market Report Projecting CAGR 13.2% Growth by 2024 | A report by Adaptive Mobile, Amd Telecom S.A., Anam Technologies, Cellusys, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Tata Communications Ltd, and others

Market Analysis:

The Global Network Security Firewall Market accounted for USD 3.02 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2024.

Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Geography; Solution (Software, Services {Professional Services, Managed Services}); Organization Size (Large, SMEs); Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Top Players:

Adaptive Mobile

Amd Telecom S.A.

Anam Technologies

Cellusys

Evolved Intelligence

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Mobileum

Omobio

Openmind Networks

Sap SE

Symsoft

Tata Communications and others

Key Market Drivers & Restraints are Increasing vulnerabilities in SS7, Companies regulations encouraging the demand for network security firewall, Increasing demand in network security and privacy concerns, Advancement of digital transformation in the telecommunications industry, Lack of preventive firewall maintenance

Segmentation:

Component

Solutions

Services

Solution

SMS firewall

Signaling firewall

Sub segmented

A2P messaging

P2A messaging

SS7 firewall

diameter firewall

Deployment model

cloud

on-premises

network function virtualization

Service

professional services

managed services

Professional services

deployment

integration

consulting services

support and maintenance

Share Analysis:

The report for network security firewall market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

