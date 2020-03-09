Network Processor Market 2019 : Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2024

Network Processor market is an integrated circuit that is a programmable software device used as a network architecture component inside a network application domain. A network processor in a network is analogous to central processing unit in a computer or similar device. The replacement of analogous signals to packet data form in telecommunication has led to integrated circuits of network processors that handle data packets.

Modern-day network processors have developed from simple designs to complex ICs with programmable software and a variety of operations and manipulation functions on the data packet. Network processors are employed in the manufacturing of routers, network switches, packet inspection, session controllers, firewall, transmitter devices, error detection and prevention devices and network control software. With today’s web networking growing stronger than ever, network processors play a significant role in managing an overloaded network with abundant traffic and rapid growth rate. Network processors play a key role in packet inspection, encryption, monitoring, traffic management and queue management in a large network.

The global Network Processors Output is estimated to reach about 339.4 M Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to get 705.4 M Units in 2022. Overall, the Network Processors products performance is positive with the current environment status.

The markets for network processors are intensely competitive, rapidly evolving and subject to rapid technological change. Currently, there are many vendors in the Network Processors industry. The main market players internationally are Intel, Cisco, Broadcom, Cavium, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Mellanox ARM, Marvell, Fortinet, AMCC and etc… The R&D and Manufacturing locations are concentered in China, USA, South Korea, Taiwan and some European countries.

Taiwan is the biggest production areas for Network Processors, taking about 48.67% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). China Mainland followed the second, with about 17.11% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). In Consumption market, sales of Network Processor in Taiwan and China Mainland also occupied the most consumption market share, with 38.33% and 22.73% separately in 2016.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for Network Processors may become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end Network Processors.

According to this study, over the next five years the Network Processor market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Network Processor business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Broadcom Limited

Cavium, Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson

Mellanox Technologies

ARM Holdings plc

Marvell Technology Group, Ltd.

Fortinet, Inc.

MACOM

This study considers the Network Processor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lower Speed Network Processor

High Speed Network Processor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Applications

Commercial Applications

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Network Processor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Network Processor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Network Processor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Network Processor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Network Processor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

