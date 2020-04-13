Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market in Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019 – 2024

Network performance monitoring and diagnostics tools enable IT and network operations teams to understand the ongoing behavior of the network and its constituent elements in response to traffic demands and network utilization. Measuring and reporting on network performance is crucial to ensuring that performance stays at an acceptable level. Customers in this market are looking to identify tools to detect application issues, identify root causes and perform capacity planning.

Scope of the Report:

The global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

SolarWinds

ExtraHop

Paessler

CA Technologies

ManageEngine

Cisco

LiveAction

Ipswitch

Riverbed

Corvil

NetBrain

ThousandEyes

LogicMonitor

Viavi

AppNeta

Micro Focus

Flowmon Networks

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Device Polling Technology

Flow-Based Technology

Packet-Based Technology

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Windows

iOS

Android

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

