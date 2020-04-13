Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market in Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019 – 2024

Network performance monitoring and diagnostics tools enable IT and network operations teams to understand the ongoing behavior of the network and its constituent elements in response to traffic demands and network utilization. Measuring and reporting on network performance is crucial to ensuring that performance stays at an acceptable level. Customers in this market are looking to identify tools to detect application issues, identify root causes and perform capacity planning.
Scope of the Report:
The global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
SolarWinds
ExtraHop
Paessler
CA Technologies
ManageEngine
Cisco
LiveAction
Ipswitch
Riverbed
Corvil
NetBrain
ThousandEyes
LogicMonitor
Viavi
AppNeta
Micro Focus
Flowmon Networks
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Device Polling Technology
Flow-Based Technology
Packet-Based Technology
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Windows
iOS
Android
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
