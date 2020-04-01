Network Packet Broker Market Analysis by Historic Progress, Trends, Strategies and Key Participant Shares to 2025

Global Network Packet Broker Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Network Packet Broker Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Network Packet Broker market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Network Packet Broker market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

A network packet broker (NPB) is a device that provides a collection of monitoring tools with access to traffic from across the network. The word broker, or dealer is helpful to focus on here.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the network packet broker market during 20182023. Increasing government initiatives and investments from technologically developing countries in APAC, such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia, are driving the growth for increasing deployments of data centers in the region, which in turn is expected to drive the market for NPBs. Also, the increasing number of small- and medium-scale enterprises and the adoption of digital technologies in them further drive the demand for NPBs.

Moreover, the increasing penetration of the Internet and rising population of internet users in the region creates a massive amount of data that drive the demand for cloud-based services. All these parameters generate the need for high-performing switching solutions across the network infrastructure in data centers. These factors in turn are expected to drive the market for network packet brokers in this region during the forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of Network Packet Broker in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Network Packet Broker in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Network Packet Broker market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Network Packet Broker market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Gigamon

NetScout

Ixia

APCON

VIAVI Solutions

Cisco

Garland Technology

Broadcom

Juniper Networks

Big Switch Networks

Zenoss

Network Critical

Corvil

CALIENT

Netgear

Motadata

Market size by Product – 1 and 10 Gbps 40 Gbps 100 Gbps

Market size by End User/Applications – Enterprises Service Providers Government Organizations

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Network Packet Broker capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Network Packet Broker manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

