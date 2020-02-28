Network Monitoring Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Network Monitoring Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The global Network Monitoring market size was valued at US$ 1.67 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.67 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 10.34 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.

The report also helps in understanding the global Network Monitoring market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global Network Monitoring market.

Network monitoring is a system that continually monitors a computer network for slow or failing workings and that informs the network administrator via email, SMS or other alarms in case of outages or other trouble. Network monitoring is part of network management. A network monitoring system monitors the network for problems produced by overloaded or crashed servers, network connections or other devices. Commonly measured metrics are response time, availability and uptime, though both stability and reliability metrics are starting to increase popularity.

The major driving factors of the global Network Monitoring market are growing Need For robust network monitoring abilities to ensure smooth operations of mission-critical network infrastructure, increasing need to quickly resolve downtime concerns, rising demand For Continuous Monitoring because of growth in network complexities and security concerns and increasing demands highly reliable, and scalable network monitoring equipment.

Higher downtimes of network encountered by the service providers are one of the major concerns of the network monitoring system and availability of free network traffic tools which is now hampering the development of network monitoring market.

Optimizing business operations over network organization tools, primary opportunities in small and medium-sized enterprises and rising software-defined networking market are the major opportunity of global network monitoring market. The major challenges of this market are handling huge network performance data.

Ethernet segment holds the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the growth of data centers and a rise in the adoption of virtualization technology, increase the demand for network monitoring equipment with higher bandwidths. The relocation from low bandwidth to high bandwidth with Ethernet technology is not only economical but is also possible without any disruption.

Enterprise to hold the largest share of network monitoring market in forecast period owing to high technological progress across various enterprises have produced large volumes of data, also the difficulties within IT infrastructure inspire enterprises to adopt virtualization technology. Also increasing employee flexibility, rising adoption of approaches such as â€œbring your own device,â€ and increasing utilization of innovative Big Data solutions for operational data explosion influence the future requirements for network monitoring.

North America holds the largest market owing to the growing IT capacity requirements and increasing adoption of new data center technologies. The market in the US is anticipated to experience greater traction as a major number of organizations are likely to choose for cloud services to save their upfront cost of building new data centers for business continuity. The growing government initiatives and investments from technologically developing countries, such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia, in APAC, are driving the establishment of data centers in the region.

Global Network Monitoring market, by Offering

Equipment

Solutions & Services

Global Network Monitoring market, by Bandwidth

1 & 10 Gbps

40 Gbps

100 Gbps

Global Network Monitoring market, by Technology

Ethernet

Fiber Optic

InfiniBand

Global Network Monitoring market, by End User

Enterprises

Telecommunications Industry

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers

Others

Global Network Monitoring market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players operating in the Global Network Monitoring market

Gigamon

Netscout

Ixia

Viavi

Apcon

Garland Technology

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Cisco

Broadcom

Big Switch Networks

Zenoss

Network Critical

Corvil

Calient

Netgear

Motadata

Some Points From TOC:

Chapter One: Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

Chapter Three: Executive Summary: Global Network Monitoring Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

Chapter Four: Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

Chapter Five: . Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

Chapter Six: Global Network Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Network Monitoring Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

