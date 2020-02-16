NETWORK MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE 2018 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Network Management Software Market 2018
This report focuses on the global Network Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CA Technologies
IBM
NetScout Systems
Spiceworks
Manage Engine
Paessler
Solarwinds
HP
Auvik Networks
GFI Software
Ubiquiti Networks
Beijer Electronics
Micro Focus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fault Management
Performance Management
Security Management
Configuration Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
Healthcare
Telecom and IT
Government and Public Utilities
Education
Retail
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Fault Management
1.4.3 Performance Management
1.4.4 Security Management
1.4.5 Configuration Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Telecom and IT
1.5.5 Government and Public Utilities
1.5.6 Education
1.5.7 Retail
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Network Management Software Market Size
2.2 Network Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Network Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Network Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Network Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Network Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Network Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Network Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Network Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Network Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Network Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 CA Technologies
12.1.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Network Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Network Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Network Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Network Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 NetScout Systems
12.3.1 NetScout Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Network Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 NetScout Systems Revenue in Network Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 NetScout Systems Recent Development
12.4 Spiceworks
12.4.1 Spiceworks Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Network Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Spiceworks Revenue in Network Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Spiceworks Recent Development
12.5 Manage Engine
12.5.1 Manage Engine Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Network Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Manage Engine Revenue in Network Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Manage Engine Recent Development
12.6 Paessler
12.6.1 Paessler Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Network Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Paessler Revenue in Network Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Paessler Recent Development
12.7 Solarwinds
12.7.1 Solarwinds Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Network Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Solarwinds Revenue in Network Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Solarwinds Recent Development
Continued….
