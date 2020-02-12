Network Engineering Service Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

The report covers the analysis and forecast of a Network Engineering Service on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the network engineering service market, by segmenting it based on solution type, by transference mode, by application and regional demand. Robust demand for high speed and large network coverage in the past several years propels the growth of the network engineering service market. Growing development of information and communication technology is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of network engineering service application in healthcare, BFSI, telecom and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by solution type, by transference mode, and by application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the network engineering service at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the Network Engineering Service market.

The report provides the size of the network engineering service market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global network engineering service market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The network engineering service has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the network engineering service, divided into regions. Based on, solution type, transference mode, and by application we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for network engineering service. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of network engineering service product several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include isco, Aviat Networks, Cisco, Dell, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, and Tech Mahindra.

The global network engineering service has been segmented into:

Global Network Engineering Service Market: By Solution Type

• Network assessment

• Network design

• Network development

Global Network Engineering Service Market: By Transference Mode

• Wireless

• Wired

Global Network Engineering Service Market: By Application

• IT

• Heathcare

• Telecom

• BFSI

Global Network Engineering Service Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.2 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL NETWORK ENGINEERING SERVICE MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL NETWORK ENGINEERING SERVICE MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 SOLUTION TYPE DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL NETWORK ENGINEERING SERVICE , BY SOLUTION TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 NETWORK DESIGN

5.3 NETWORK ASSESSMENT

5.4 NETWORK DEVELOPMENT

6 GLOBAL NETWORK ENGINEERING SERVICE , BY TRANSFERENCE MODE

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 WIRELESS

6.3 WIRED

7 GLOBAL NETWORK ENGINEERING SERVICE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 TELECOM

7.3 IT

7.4 HEALTHCARE

7.5 BFSI

7.6 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL NETWORK ENGINEERING SERVICE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 NORTH AMERICA

8.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.1.2 U.S.

8.1.3 CANADA

8.1.4 MEXICO

8.2 EUROPE

8.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.2.1.1 DRIVERS

8.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 FRANCE

8.2.4 GERMANY

8.2.5 SPAIN

8.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

8.3 ASIA PACIFIC

8.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.3.1.1 DRIVERS

8.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.3.2 INDIA

8.3.3 CHINA

8.3.4 JAPAN

8.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

8.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.4.1.1 DRIVERS

8.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

8.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.5 LATIN AMERICA

8.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.5.1.1 DRIVERS

8.5.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.5.2 BRAZIL

8.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

9 GLOBAL NETWORK ENGINEERING SERVICE MARKET, BY COMPANY

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 AVIAT NETWORKS

9.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.2.2 SOLUTION TYPES & SERVICES

9.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.3 ACCENTURE

9.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.3.2 SOLUTION TYPES & SERVICES

9.3.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.3.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.4 CISCO

9.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.4.2 SOLUTION TYPES & SERVICES

9.4.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.4.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

Continued…..