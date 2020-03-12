Network Encryption Market 2019: Covering Competitive Scenario And Dynamics By Cisco, Juniper Networks Inc., Gemalto NV, Nokia, Thales eSecurity, Atos SE, Ciena Corporation, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, ADVA Optical Networking,

The Network Encryption market report is the best option to acquire a professional in-depth study on the current state for the market. This market report also involves the drivers and restraints for the Network Encryption market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The report is formulated based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Market Analysis: Global Network Encryption Market

Global network encryption market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.91 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.03 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing security concerns and high levels of network security breaches.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Network Encryption Market

Cisco, Juniper Networks Inc., Gemalto NV, Nokia, Thales eSecurity, Atos SE, Ciena Corporation, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, ADVA Optical Networking, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, F5 Networks Inc., ECI TELECOM, Senetas, Viasat Inc., Raytheon Company, Quantum Corporation, Technical Communications Corporation, ARRIS International plc, atmedia GmbH, Securosys SA, PacketLight Networks, and Certes Networks Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Cisco completed the acquisition of Duo Security, enabling the implementation of security over the cloud making the users verify their identities before enabling them access for the differing devices and applications.

In October 2018, Atos SE announced the launch of new IP encryption solutions, Trustway IP Protect.

Segmentation: Global Network Encryption Market

By Transmission Type

Optical Transmission Traditional Transmission Twisted Pair Cable, Coaxial Cable, Radiowaves & Microwaves



By Component

Hardware Platform Services Advisory Services, Integration & Implementation Services, Training & Support Services, Managed Services



By Data Rate

<10G, >10G & <40G, >40G & <100G, >100G



By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises



By Vertical

Telecom & IT, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Government, Others



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns related to hacking and security breaches over the network, is expected to drive the market growth

Rising number of stringent regulations and the need for complying with these standards regarding network encryption is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Varying and fluctuation regulations associated with the different regions is also expected to restrain the market growth

High cost in implementation and integration of network encryption is also expected to restrain the market growth

